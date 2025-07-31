Things to do this weekend in Baton Rouge: ‘Shrek’ Spoof Night, Baton Rouge Arts Market, First Free Sunday and more

Watch Shrek with a twist Friday

Take a trip to the Manship Theatre on Friday, Aug.1, for Spoof Night! hosted by the Family Dinner Comedy Troupe.

The comedic, interactive movie night will poke fun at the beloved 2001 family movie, Shrek. Costumes are encouraged, so come in your best Shrek-themed ‘fits.

Spoof Night! is rated PG but improvisation during the performance can quickly become rated R. The show is at 7:30 p.m. The Manship Theatre is at 100 Lafayette St. Tickets are $17 and can be purchased here.

Browse new art Saturday

Check out the monthly Baton Rouge Arts Market this Saturday, Aug. 2, held in conjunction with the Red Stick Farmers Market.

Hosted by the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge, the market features various artists selling their wares, from jewelry to woodwork. The arts market is held on the first Saturday of every month.

The market is from 8 a.m-noon at the corner of Fifth and Main streets. Find more information here.

Watch some Irish films Saturday

Join the Baton Rouge Irish Club at the Manship Theatre on Saturday, Aug. 2, for the Baton Rouge Irish Film Festival.

The festival features the opening film Four Mothers, followed by a collection of short films and the feature film The Spin ending the festival. The event continues on Sunday and Monday with happenings at other venues. Read 225‘s full preview here.

The Saturday event runs from 12:30–7 p.m. The Manship Theatre is at 100 Lafayette St. Each screening requires an individual ticket, which start at $15 including fees. All-day tickets are also available. Find more information on the events and purchase tickets here.

Explore museums during First Free Sunday

Check out Baton Rouge history and art for free this Sunday, Aug 3.

First Free Sunday is a reoccurring monthly event where select local museums, galleries and historic facilities open their doors for complimentary admission. Participating locations include Louisiana’s Old State Capitol, the Cary Saurage Community Arts Center, Capitol Park Museum, BREC’s Magnolia Mound, LSU Museum of Art, the Louisiana Old Governor’s Mansion, Louisiana Art & Science Museum and the LSU Center for River Studies. Read 225‘s guide to the recurring event here.

Opening and closing times vary among the different locations. Find times and more information here, and call ahead before attending.