Things to do this weekend in Baton Rouge: a new film festival, Fête Rouge and more

Avery White
Go to a film festival this weekend

Attend the inaugural Baton Rouge Underground Film Festival, Friday and Saturday, Aug. 22-24, at the Manship Theatre.  

Spend the weekend celebrating independent film by watching submissions and attending panel discussions and workshops. The films featured are by Louisiana, national and international makers. Read about the new fest in our preview.

The Film Festival is from Aug. 22–24. The Manship Theatre is at 100 Lafayette St. Find tickets and a schedule of events here.  

Wine and dine Friday 

Celebrate culinary excellence with Fête Rouge, Friday, Aug. 22, at L’Auberge Casino Hotel.  

Hosted by the Baton Rouge Epicurean Society, Fête Rouge features more than 25 restaurants and over 200 wines from around the world for attendees to experience. The event includes a chef and wine competition, tastings, a chance to win luxury wines, as well as a DJ. Tickets for a VIP Bites & Bubbles event are also available. Check out what to expect in our Fête Rouge preview

Fête Rouge is from 7-10 p.m. The VIP event is from 6-7 p.m. L’Auberge is at 777 L’Auberge Ave. Tickets are available online for $125, plus an additional $75 for those interested in claiming a VIP Bites & Bubbles ticket. Find more information here.  

Try a French sing-along Saturday 

Test out your French skills, Saturday, Aug. 23, at the LSU Rural Life Museum. 

Learn traditional and contemporary French songs with jazz musician and vocalist Ashley Orlando and French professor Margaret Marshall. Attendees will also get a tour of the museum.  

The sing-along is from 10 a.m.-noon. The LSU Rural Life Museum is at 4560 Essen Lane. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased here.  

Support LSU Art Saturday 

Stop by a reception featuring over 30 LSU artists, Saturday, Aug. 23, at the Glassell Gallery. 

The summer contemporary exhibit “FELT” features artists from the LSU School of Art and the LSU College of Art and Design. The reception will also host awards for the artists.  

The reception is from 6-8 p.m. Awards will be presented at 7 p.m. The Glassell Gallery is at 100 Lafayette St. Find more information here.  
