Things to do this weekend in Baton Rouge: An art class, Mardi Gras celebrations and more
The Carnival festivities continue this weekend. If you want to keep the party going in the Capital Region, there are several parades to catch. Check out our list of more than 100 parades happening across the state if you’re celebrating outside the 225 area.
Krewe of Southdowns Mardi Gras Parade
Feb. 13 at 7 p.m.
Southdowns Neighborhood in Baton Rouge
Feb. 14 at noon
Downtown Baton Rouge
Feb. 14 at 1 p.m.
Downtown Plaquemine
Feb. 15 at 2 p.m.
Church Street to Main Street, downtown Zachary
Feb. 15
Livonia
Feb. 15 at 7 p.m.
Starting at St. John the Evangelist Church
Learn how to art journal Friday
The Art Academy in Prairieville holds an art journaling class for adults of all skill levels on Feb. 13 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Art supplies will be provided. Registration is $20 and the Art Academy Studio is at 16113 LA-44, Ste. B, Prairieville.
Party at a Mardi Gras festival Saturday
The 13th Baton Rouge Mardi Gras Festival is a family-friendly celebration with live music, food vendors and activities for kids.
This event is free to attend from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Feb. 14. It is held at North Boulevard Town Square, located at 222 North Blvd.
Listen to a rock band at Chelsea’s Live Saturday
All Them Witches takes the stage in Baton Rouge on Feb. 14 at 8 p.m. as part of the band’s House of Mirrors Tour.
Tickets are $30 when purchased online, and Chelsea’s Live is located at 1010 Nicholson Dr.
Attend a Valentine’s soirée Saturday
BREC hosts a free Sweetheart Soiree at Forest Community Park from 6 to 10 p.m. on Feb. 14. The event will have live music, games, a comedy show and a cash bar.
Forest Community Park is at 13900 South Harrell’s Ferry Rd. Register online here.
