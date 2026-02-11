Things to do this weekend in Baton Rouge: An art class, Mardi Gras celebrations and more

The Carnival festivities continue this weekend. If you want to keep the party going in the Capital Region, there are several parades to catch. Check out our list of more than 100 parades happening across the state if you’re celebrating outside the 225 area.

Krewe of Southdowns Mardi Gras Parade

Feb. 13 at 7 p.m.

Southdowns Neighborhood in Baton Rouge

Spanish Town Mardi Gras

Feb. 14 at noon

Downtown Baton Rouge

Royal Krewe of Royalty

Feb. 14 at 1 p.m.

Downtown Plaquemine

Zachary Mardi Gras

Feb. 15 at 2 p.m.

Church Street to Main Street, downtown Zachary

Livonia Carnival Association

Feb. 15

Livonia

Krewe of Comogo

Feb. 15 at 7 p.m.

Starting at St. John the Evangelist Church

Learn how to art journal Friday

The Art Academy in Prairieville holds an art journaling class for adults of all skill levels on Feb. 13 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Art supplies will be provided. Registration is $20 and the Art Academy Studio is at 16113 LA-44, Ste. B, Prairieville.

Party at a Mardi Gras festival Saturday

The 13th Baton Rouge Mardi Gras Festival is a family-friendly celebration with live music, food vendors and activities for kids.

This event is free to attend from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Feb. 14. It is held at North Boulevard Town Square, located at 222 North Blvd.

Listen to a rock band at Chelsea’s Live Saturday

All Them Witches takes the stage in Baton Rouge on Feb. 14 at 8 p.m. as part of the band’s House of Mirrors Tour.

Tickets are $30 when purchased online, and Chelsea’s Live is located at 1010 Nicholson Dr.

Attend a Valentine’s soirée Saturday

BREC hosts a free Sweetheart Soiree at Forest Community Park from 6 to 10 p.m. on Feb. 14. The event will have live music, games, a comedy show and a cash bar.

Forest Community Park is at 13900 South Harrell’s Ferry Rd. Register online here.