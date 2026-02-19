Things to do this weekend in Baton Rouge: Food truck fest, comic convention and more

Feast from food trucks Friday

Food Truck Round-Up at the Rowe returns on Feb. 20 at Perkins Rowe. Local food trucks like Fat Elbows, Chris’s Specialty Foods and Caribbean Express will line up in Perkins Rowe from 6 to 9 p.m., and there will be live music by Kings of the Future. This event is family-friendly and free to attend. Perkins Rowe is at 10000 Perkins Rowe. Click here for more information.

Meet comic fans on Saturday

Mid City Micro-Con is happening at the Main Library at Goodwood on Feb. 21. Fans can discover local art, participate in workshops with content creators and check out new comics. The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Find more information here.

Go fishing Saturday

BREC’s Catfish Rodeo at Zachary Community Park encourages anglers of all ages to “Geaux Fish!” on Feb. 21 from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. Fishers of all skill levels are welcome to spend the day outside and bring home catfish for dinner. The event is free, and guests can register in advance here. Zachary Community Park is located at 20055 Old Scenic Hwy., Zachary.

Listen to a country artist Saturday

Platinum-selling artist Priscilla Block performs at the Texas Club on Feb. 22 at 9 p.m. Block just released a new pop-country album and has recently performed on the Today Show and The Kelly Clarkson Show. Standard admission tickets are $30. The Texas Club is located at 456 N Donmoor Ave.

Watch a fashion show Sunday

Thrift & Thrive is a plant-based brunch and sustainable fashion show hosted at Focus & Flow. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Feb. 22, guests will dine on a plant-based brunch or tea and watch a fashion show featuring local community models and sustainable goods. Tickets are $60 and can be purchased online now. Focus & Flow is at 516 Moore St.

Watch a puppy parade Sunday

On Feb. 22, Capital Area Animal Welfare Society hosts their largest annual fundraiser: The Mystic Krewe of Mutts parade and Bark in the Park vendor fair. The fair will last from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Galvez Plaza, and the parade will roll at 2 p.m., starting on St. Ferdinand St. The event is free to attend.

Listen to Swing music Sunday and Monday

The Glenn Miller Orchestra is stopping by Manship Theatre for two evenings of performing their greatest hits, including “Moonlight Serenade” and “Chattanooga Choo Choo.” The performances are from 7 to 9 p.m. on Feb. 22 and Feb. 23. Tickets start at $72.30 and can be purchased here. Manship Theatre is located at 100 Lafayette St.