What to expect at the Mystic Krewe of Mutts parade and fundraiser

One Baton Rouge Mardi Gras parade looks different than others in town. On Sunday, Feb. 22, the Mystic Krewe of Mutts parade will have dance groups, music and throws—but the parade will also feature a brigade of adoptable dogs and golf carts toting canine royalty.

This year marks the 27th year of the Mystic Krewe of Mutts, which is Capital Area Animal Welfare Society’s (CAAWS) largest fundraiser, according to CAAWS Vice President and parade organizer Libby Haydel. All proceeds from the event benefit the organization’s spay and neuter program, which Haydel says is essential to CAAWS’ mission.

“We really are saving their lives and spaying and neutering them in order to keep the pet overpopulation down. And that’s been CAAWS’ mission since it was started in 1979.” Haydel says.

Although this is the 27th Mystic Krewe of Mutts event, the group keeps evolving in an effort to expand and raise more funds. When Haydel took on the role of parade organizer three years ago, she knew she wanted to add on to this iconic event.

“I volunteered to take it over, and I’m like, ‘Okay, we need more bands. We need more music, more groups, more sponsors—just more everything to make it fun for everyone.’”

Canine and human parade goers will line up along St. Ferdinand Street to begin this walking parade. At 2 p.m., the crowd will watch as the Florida Street Blowhards lead the parade with Grand Marshall Cane III, who represents the event’s premier sponsor Raising Cane’s.

As this fundraiser grows, changes have to be made to keep it fresh. This, of course, means a new parade theme each year—this year is Harry Pawter. One unexpected change has been the date. Traditionally, this parade is held two Sundays before Mardi Gras, but this year it rolls the weekend after Fat Tuesday. Haydel explains that there were a few reasons for this change.

“A big difference this year—which we’ve never done before—is to have the parade on the Sunday after Mardi Gras. And we’ve had a lot of questions about that, but we don’t get to choose the date we want to have it necessarily,” Haydel says. “And in the past, it’s been freezing cold. It’s hard to get people to come out early before the parade when it’s so cold, so we decided to move it back.”

CAAWS has more than just a parade planned for this Sunday.

The day begins at 10 a.m. at Galvez Plaza with the Bark in the Park vendor fair. Attendees can expect food trucks, a bar, live music from DJ Mike Larry and vendors selling goods for pets of all kinds.

Bark in the Park activities will be occurring all day, including pop-up programs throughout. At 11 a.m., the Baton Rouge Police Department will hold a K-9 demonstration, and a pet costume contest takes place on the Galvez Square Stage at noon.

When the parade and vendor fair are all done, the party continues at Somewhere Neighborhood Bar. At this “after-pawty,” the bar will donate all proceeds from its Harry Potter-themed cocktail orders.

This day-long event provides essential funding to CAAWS. Haydel says support from vendors, sponsors, donors and attendees directly impacts the organization.

“It makes such a huge difference. That money coming in dictates how many dogs and cats we can take into our program and save.” Haydel says.