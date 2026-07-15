Things to do this weekend in Baton Rouge: Historical Happy Hour, a Pink Floyd tribute show and more

Watch The Addams Family- A Musical this weekend

Sullivan Theatre presents The Addams Family- A Musical, a production based on the iconic TV family.

See what Wednesday, Gomez and Morticia get up to at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, July 17, and Saturday, July 18, and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 19.

Buy tickets online now. The Sullivan Theatre is located at 8849 Sullivan Rd.

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Listen to old-time tunes Friday

Head to the West Baton Rouge Museum on Friday, July 17, from 6 to 8 p.m. for a Historical Happy Hour event in the museum’s Bick Gallery.

In celebration of America 250, this month’s Happy Hour will feature the old-time string band Just a Trace.

This event is free to attend, and all are invited to bring refreshments and enjoy the entertainment. The West Baton Rouge Museum is located at 845 N. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen.

Attend a free festival Saturday

Henry Turner Jr.’s Listening Room Museum Foundation invites Baton Rougeans to see the world as one neighborhood at (Neighbor) Hood Fest on Saturday, June 18.

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This free event aims to bring people together with live music, food, film screenings and a hot dog eating contest.

The festival is held at the East Baton Rouge Parish Main Library, located at 7711 Goodwood Blvd.

Have a girls’ night out Saturday

Lattes & Love Letters and Grain Creations Brewing Company are hosting a special girls’ night on Saturday, July 18, at the brewing company, located at 14141 Airline Hwy, Bldg. 4, Ste. A and B.

At Books, Brews and Besties, there will be a lineup of women-owned businesses selling spicy romance books, sweet treats, permanent jewelry, coffee and more.

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The event is free to attend and will last from 5 to 9 p.m.

Pay tribute to Pink Floyd Sunday

Brit Floyd, a Pink Floyd Tribute band, will bring together two of the renowned rock band’s albums at its new show, “Brit Floyd: the Moon, the Wall and Beyond.”

Experience this mashup on Sunday, July 19, at the Raising Cane’s River Center, located at 275 S. River Rd.

Tickets start at $46.