Round up your crew for (Neighbor) Hood Fest, with live performances, a hot dog eating contest, vendors and more

(Neighbor) Hood Fest is back, turning up the heat with a stacked lineup at the East Baton Rouge Parish Main Library at Goodwood this Saturday, July 18, from noon to 8 p.m.

Hosted by Henry Turner Jr.’s Listening Room Museum Foundation, this free event features live performances, food and arts vendors, and the return of its hot dog eating contest.

Adding to the festival experience, film screenings will explore the thriving industries and exciting adventures offered in Louisiana.

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“The festival’s focus is on building unity and attracting visitors by exploring the history of the city of Baton Rouge and Louisiana’s unique and diverse cultural communities,” Marcia Groff, secretary and treasurer of Henry Turner Jr’s Listening Room Museum Foundation, says.

Festival performers include Louisiana-based favorites, Henry Turner Jr. & Flavor, King Solomon Willis, Ervin “Maestro” Foster, Princess Teha and many more.

The highly anticipated hot dog eating contest returns, sponsored by Frankie’s Dawg House. The person who consumes the most franks will be crowned champion and will receive $50. Applicants must be at least 18 years of age and must complete the entry form.

“The hot dog eating contest is always fun, and people enjoy it,” Groff says.

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The fest has something for everyone—even the kiddos. The children’s play area will have a Joyful Jumps Bounce House. The food court will include local eateries like Desiree’s Southern Cookin’, Sticky Memphis Italian Ice, Peach Cobbler Factory and others. Attendees can also shop a vendor village with businesses like Octavia’s Bling, Dream Decor Creationsz and Costco, to name a few.

Film screenings will occur simultaneously with live performances and will feature Music Dreams- An American Story, The Hunt for Swamp Cows, The Secret Dark Side of Imported Shrimp and more. Showings will be followed by filmmaker panel discussions with producers Oscar Tickle and Charles Bush. Music video blocks from the 2025 Listening Room Film Festival will also play.

In addition to Saturday’s main event, a pre-party will take place this Thursday, July 16, from 7 p.m. to midnight at Henry Turner Jr.’s Listening Room, located at 2733 North St. Henry Turner Jr. & Flavor and the Listening Room All-Stars will perform. Attendees can enjoy the buffet with a cash bar. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased here.

(Neighbor) Hood Fest will take place this Saturday from noon to 8 p.m. at the Main Library at 7711 Goodwood Blvd. To view the festival schedule and for more info, visit the event’s website.