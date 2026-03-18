Things to do this weekend in Baton Rouge: Louisiana Red Beans & Rice Heritage and Music Festival, fundraisers and more

Take part in the Louisiana Red Beans & Rice Heritage and Music Festival this weekend

From Friday, March 20, to Sunday, March 22, you can eat, dance and participate in a cookoff at the Louisiana Red Beans & Rice Heritage and Music Festival.

The annual event represents one of our state’s favorite foods while raising funds for scholarships.

The festival is held at Rhorer Plaza in downtown Baton Rouge. Find more info and get tickets here.

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Attend a gala Friday

Quota Baton Rouge’s annual Stars for a Cause gala is on Friday, March 20, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Renaissance Baton Rouge Hotel.

The evening includes dinner, entertainment and a live auction. All proceeds benefit Capital Area CASA, Foundation for East Baton Rouge Parish School System, St. Lillian Academy and Volunteers of America South Central Louisiana.

The Renaissance Baton Rouge Hotel is located at 7000 Bluebonnet Blvd. Get tickets here.

Eat, sip and mingle at the LSU Museum of Art Saturday

Experience the art of culinary creation at Friends of the LSU Museum of Art’s Southern Palette: Food & Drink Experience.

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Drink signature cocktails and dine on dishes by regionally revered chefs at the Shaw Center for the Arts.

Tickets start at $50 and can be purchased here. The Shaw Center for the Arts is located at 100 Lafayette St.

Bring your family to the Buddy Walk Saturday

Raise funds while having fun at the Buddy Walk, presented by the Down Syndrome Awareness Group of Baton Rouge on Saturday, March 21, from 8:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This fundraiser supports the DSAG’s programs, which aim to connect and celebrate individuals in the Capital Area with Down syndrome and their families.

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The event is free to attend and is held at A.Z. Young Park.

Sample food from local restaurants Sunday

Bring your appetite to the Taste of Mid City and enjoy curated bites from area restaurants from 1 to 5 p.m. on March 22.

This family-friendly festival at The Executive Center, located at 250 S. Foster Dr., will include live music, games and more.

The event benefits the Kids’ Orchestra. You can buy tickets in advance online.

Get involved with a local nonprofit Sunday

The Dolly Diamonds, a Baton Rouge nonprofit working to expand access to Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library across the Capital Region, is hosting a community Meet and Greet on Sunday, March 22, from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.

Learn about the organization at this free event at TAP 65 Bar & Grill, located at 515 Mouton St., Ste. 103.

This event is free to attend.

Watch a Flamenco performance Sunday

Flamenco Vivo Carlota Santana is performing a show at Manship Theatre on March 22 at 2 p.m.

Flamenco Vivo Carlota Santana was founded by the acclaimed artist Carlota Santana, who has won numerous awards for her work.

Tickets start at $30. Manship Theatre is located at 100 Lafayette St.