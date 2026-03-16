How the Baton Rouge Buddy Walk supports families across the Capital Region

When Neal and Jamie Choppin’s son Rabb received a prenatal diagnosis of Down syndrome, the couple sought advice from other parents who had been in the same situation. They wanted the kind of guidance only someone who has lived through the experience can provide.

Shortly after the birth of their son, the Choppins were recruited to help revive an organization that builds community for Baton Rouge families with Down syndrome. The Down Syndrome Awareness Group of Baton Rouge had struggled after the 2016 flood, when many of its members were affected by the devastation.

When Neal’s coworker Wayne Pearl, who also had a child with Down syndrome, asked the Choppins to help reconvene the group, it was an easy decision for the couple, who were already searching for that kind of community.

- Advertisement -

“Neither one of us had ever done anything in the nonprofit space,” Neal says. “Wayne and I and our wives, we found one other couple that was interested in helping, and we called the board members at the time and said, ‘Hey, look, as you know, we’ve all got young kids. We want to see this organization do big things. Do y’all mind if we take it over?’ And they said, ‘No, that sounds incredible.’”

Now, Neal serves as board president for DSAG. The new members came in with a clear mission: to connect and celebrate members of the Down syndrome community in the Capital Region.

One of the first steps toward that mission was hosting a Buddy Walk, which Neal calls “the Super Bowl event of Down syndrome organizations.”

- Advertisement -

The Buddy Walk is both a fundraiser and an opportunity for people with Down syndrome and their families to come together.

This Saturday, March 21, will mark the seventh Buddy Walk that the Choppins have been involved in. Because it falls on World Down Syndrome Day this year, the group plans to make the event bigger than ever.

“It’s called the Buddy Walk, but we’re only walking around the block, and it’s only going to take a minute. Every year, we try to make it a little bit better. This is the first time since we started doing it that the event will be held on World Down Syndrome Day. So naturally, we’re trying to give it a little extra pop,” Choppin says.

This year’s event will include two DJs, a band, more food vendors and expanded activities such as a bubble bus, face painting and train rides. Food vendors include Rusty Pelican, Frankie’s Dawg House, Chick-fil-A, Crazy Waffle Bar and more.

- Advertisement -

The event is more than just a short walk. The day begins at 8:45 a.m. with hot coffee and “BUDDYmarys.” There will be live performances and demonstrations, along with plenty of time to eat, mingle and get face paintings before the walk begins at 11 a.m. on N. Third Street.

The event has also grown in community support. When the revived DSAG board first organized the walk, it drew about 1,500 attendees and 35 registered fundraising groups. This year, more than 100 groups have already registered, and corporate sponsorships have raised more than $90,000 for the organization.

The Buddy Walk is DSAG’s main fundraiser. Those dollars support programs the organization runs year-round, including adaptive swimming lessons at Crawfish Aquatics, seasonal events that connect families, scholarships for teachers pursuing special education and financial assistance for children who need therapy services.

One of the first programs the organization created was the First Connect Program. It offers new parents of children with Down syndrome the opportunity to connect with mentors who are parents and have gone through the same journey.

Neal says the program fulfills one of the central goals of DSAG’s mission: connecting families and building a strong community.

“There’s a community out there that, if you want to, you can belong to. If you have questions, you can call us. We try to get a good mix of people, so if you’re a Spanish-speaking dad and you need to talk to somebody, we’re going to try to put you in touch with a Spanish-speaking dad to talk about their experience,” Neal says.

Neal says the Buddy Walk is the best way to support the organization, and the community continues to show up. Last year, funds raised by Buddy Walk teams exceeded corporate donations for the first time.

The 2026 Buddy Walk will take place from 8:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 21, in A.Z. Young Park. It is free to attend, and fundraising teams can still register online.