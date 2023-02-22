Jam with a local band on Thursday

Chelsea’s Live is hosting Baton Rouge band QuarterLife on Thursday, Feb. 23.

This six-member group plays a variety of genres, including acoustic music. All patrons must be 18+ to enter.

Tickets are $10. Doors open at 8 p.m. and the show begins at 9 p.m. Chelsea’s Live is at 1010 Nicholson Dr.

Play glow-in-the-dark kickball on Friday

BREC is hosting Glow In The Park: Kickball on Friday, Feb. 24.

Gather friends and family for this team-based game at BREC’s Independence Community Park. Participants must be at least 3 years old to play and glow sticks will be provided.

Registration is $5 per person and the games are from 6-7:30 p.m. Independence Park is located at 7500 Independence Blvd.

Eat (a lot) on Friday

Perkins Rowe is hosting its Food Truck Round-Up at the Rowe on Friday, Feb. 24.

Come hungry: The event will line food trucks up from Barnes & Noble down to Kendra Scott, serving up everything from Cubanos to lobster rolls. Local singer Derrick Lemon is also slated to perform at Town Square. In the event of rain, music will be performed in The Great Hall. Visit for a full list of participating food trucks.

The event is from 6-8 p.m. at 10202 Perkins Rowe.

Attend a new festival on Saturday

The first-ever 225 Fest launches downtown this Saturday, Feb. 25.

Local entrepreneur Myra Richardson created the street festival to showcase the rich history and culture of Baton Rouge on #225Day—also known as February 25. Head to the Capitol Park Museum and the surrounding area to enjoy some of Baton Rouge’s favorite food trucks, live performances, an art walk, panel discussions, kids activities and more.

General admission is free and museum tickets are $5. The festival is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Capitol Park Musem is located at 660 N. Fourth Street.

Freshen up your garden on Saturday

The Baton Rouge Unit of the Herb Society of America is hosting Herb Day on Saturday, Feb. 25.

Head to the LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens at Burden to learn all things herbs. Here attendees will find thousands of healthy herbs and vegetable plants for sale, as well as educational sessions about how to use them. Local vendors and food trucks will also be onsite, and an herbal tea room will allow guests to find their perfect tea blend.

This free event is from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Visit to find the event’s educational session schedule. The LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens at Burden is located at 4560 Essen Lane.