Things to do this weekend in Baton Rouge: MPAC, Merry Market, fly fishing and more

Attend a gala for the arts Friday

Presented by the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge, MPAC is a celebration of local creativity taking place on March 6.

“Music, performance, art and community” come together at this fundraising gala at the Cary Saurage Community Arts Center.

The event is from 7 to 10 p.m., and tickets are $135. The Cary Saurage Community Arts Center is located at 233 Saint Ferdinand St.

Learn more about your antique collection Saturday

The Attic Treasures and Collectibles event on March 7 invites guests to bring up to three antique items for experts to review.

The event is free from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Main Library at Goodwood. The reviews are not formal appraisals of value.

The Main Library is located at 7711 Goodwood Blvd. For more information, call (225)231-3740.

Fly fish Saturday

The Red Stick Fly Fishers host their annual “Red Stick Day” fly fishing festival on March 7.

From ​​8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., guests can participate in fly fishing programs, enjoy complimentary refreshments, eat a jambalaya lunch and enter a raffle.

This free event is at the Waddill Wildlife Refuge at 4142 N. Flannery Rd.

Experience Broadway magic Saturday

On March 7, the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra brings “Bravo Broadway!” to the River Center Theatre.

Listen to renditions of famous tunes sung by Broadway show veterans Scarlett Strallen and Hugh Panaro, conducted by David Torns and accompanied by the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra.

The show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $25. The River Center Theatre is located at 240 St Louis St.

Have a shopping spree Saturday and Sunday

The Spring Merry Market at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center is happening from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on March 7 and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 10

This market has more than 350 vendors, food trucks and more. The Easter bunny will also be in attendance for pictures.

General admission tickets are $10. The Lamar Dixon Expo Center is located at 9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales.