The Arts Council of Baton Rouge preps to host MPAC, its biggest celebration of the year

Each year, the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge and local sponsors host a lively party to celebrate music, performance, art and community, also known as MPAC.

The event is the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge’s biggest celebration of the year with a packed lineup of food, culture, music and art. MPAC will take place on Friday, March 6, at the Cary Saurage Community Arts Center, though guests may not be able to recognize the space as indoor and outdoor tents and eclectic surprises are around every corner.

“When they walk into the building, it’s kind of transformed,” President and CEO of the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge Jonathan Grimes says. “You don’t feel like you’re in Baton Rouge.”

Interactive and immersive art will be displayed across the entire venue, with the Shell Gallery featuring art by Dennis Parker, a local sculptor. Local chef Celeste Gill will offer a variety of creative cocktails throughout the night.

“It’s an opportunity for people to dance and network—just be able to disconnect for a little while and enjoy the moment,” Grimes says.

The community-driven party does not have a theme this year; however, the dress code is “creative cocktail,” encouraging guests to arrive in what they are most comfortable in as long as they have fun, Grimes says.

MPAC was launched as an annual event for 225 and inRegister back in 2014, before the Arts Council took it over in 2016 (225 and inRegister are now sponsors of the event). Since its start, the gala has been an opportunity to provide funding for the Arts Council of Baton Rouge, with each ticket counting towards its goal of creating programs that uplift local artists, educators and creative opportunities across the Capital Region.

“When we see a need or our community tells us, ‘Hey, this is a need that we have in our particular area of the community,’ we focus our efforts there,” Grimes explains.

The Arts Council is projected to generate $40.4 million in economic impact by 2031, according to its website, and each year it awards over $300,000 in grants and generates over $500,000 in annual tax revenue while reaching over 35,000 children and adults through art education.

Tickets for MPAC can be purchased here. Find more details about the event on the Arts Council’s website.