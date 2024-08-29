Things to do for Labor Day weekend in Baton Rouge: Taylor Swift laser show, pop-ups and more events

Enjoy live music all Labor Day weekend

Head over to Crowne Plaza from Friday, Aug. 30, to Sunday, Sept. 1, for its Labor Day Weekend Live Music Extravaganza.

Attendees can enjoy a weekend of live music featuring The Eddie Smith Band, La Tran-K Band and Petty Betty.

The Eddie Smith Band plays at the Friday event, which is from 7-10 p.m.; La Tran-K Band plays the Saturday show, 8 p.m.-midnight; Petty Betty plays Sunday, 7-10 p.m. The Friday and Sunday shows are free to attend for live music poolside. Tickets are required on Saturday and can be purchased online for $25 or at the door for $30. Guests also have the option to turn this weekend into a staycation. Crown Plaza is at 4728 Constitution Ave. Find more information here.

Adopt a pet Friday

Visit Mid City Beer Garden on Friday, Aug. 30, for the Adoption Event hosted by Companion Animal Alliance at Mid City Beer Garden.

Adoptable dogs and fosters will be onsite for guests to cuddle with, pet and maybe even take home. All CAA pets brought in will already be spayed/neutered and available for waived adoption fees.

The Adoption Event runs 3-6 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. Mid City Beer Garden is at 3808 Government St. Find more information here.

Laser listen to Taylor Swift on Friday

Experience Taylor Swift like never before on Friday, Aug. 30, at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum for its Laser Taylor Swift Singalong.

The playlist will feature fan favorites such as “Our Song,” “You Belong With Me,” “Enchanted” and more. Attendees can shop locally made Swiftie merchandise by Cora B. x Baubles by Bella Bella.

Laser Taylor Swift Singalong is at 5 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. VIP tickets are sold out, but general admission is available for $15. The Louisiana Art & Science Museum is at 100 S. River Road, and the show will take place in the Irene W. Pennington Planetarium. Find more information here.

Shop locally Saturday

Visit the Electric Depot on Saturday, Aug. 31, for the Local Pop-Up Monthly Market.

Attendees can take part in the Fall Book Swap with Red Stick Reads, enjoy live music by Baton Rouge Music Studios at 5 p.m., and get a caricature done by artist Keith “Cartoonman” Douglas.

The Local Pop-Up Monthly Market is from 4-8 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. Electric Depot is at 1509 Government St. Find more information here.

Shop at a pop-up tent sale Saturday

Head to Eagles Nest Antiques in Denham Springs for the August Pop Up Tent Sale on Saturday, Aug. 31.

Customers can enjoy a day of treasure hunting and shopping for unique finds at the Vendor Tent Sale. This event will be an exciting experience featuring antiques, collector items and handmade vendors outdoors for all who attend.

This pop-up is from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. The Eagles Nest Antiques Outdoor Green Space is at 35725 LA Highway 16 in Denham Springs. Find more information here.