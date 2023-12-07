Things to do in Baton Rouge this weekend: Snow & Glow, holiday festivals and more events

Immerse yourself in Christmas magic at Snow & Glow on Thursday

Experience the enchantment of the season at Baton Rouge General’s Snow & Glow event during its Holiday Lights display on Dec. 7 (and again on Dec. 14).

This family-friendly extravaganza promises snow-filled fun, mesmerizing glow-in-the-dark performances and the opportunity to meet and greet Santa, Mrs. Claus and elves. Make sure to grab your tickets, wear waterproof shoes and gloves for snowy adventures, bring your camera for festive photos with Santa—and arrive with an appetite, as food trucks will be on-site offering delectable treats for purchase.

This event will take place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at 8585 Picardy Ave. Tickets are $5 per person. Find more information here.

Gonzalez Holiday Market kicks off Friday

Get into the festive spirit at the inaugural Gonzales Holiday Market, debuting at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center this weekend, Dec. 8-10.

Immerse yourself in a holiday shopping extravaganza featuring the latest trends in jewelry, home decor, women’s apparel and festive merchandise, all conveniently housed under one expansive roof.

Market hours run Dec. 8-9, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and Dec. 10, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tickets are priced at $10 per day or $25 for a weekend pass, available for purchase online or at the Lamar-Dixon ticket office. The event will be held at Lamar-Dixon Expo Center’s REV Center, 9039 S. Saint Landry Ave. It welcomes all ticketed attendees ages 9 and above. Find info here, or contact 630-320-6720.

Embrace your inner film buff starting on Friday

Immerse yourself in the cinematic arts at the 2nd Annual Listening Room Film Festival, a diverse showcase featuring national, international, regional and local films, plus music videos and live performances. This festival spans multiple dates including Friday, Dec. 8; Saturday, Dec. 9; Friday, Dec. 15; and Sunday, Dec. 17.

Louisiana-made films such as Music Dreams, Battlegrounds: The Lost Community of Fazendeville and Devine Intervention: We Collide highlight regional talent and will be complemented by panels on topics ranging from songwriting tips to discussions on social issues.

Find a comprehensive schedule, locations and ticket information here, or call 225-802-9681. The festival will be held at Henry Turner Jr’s Listening Room Heritage Museum, at 2733 North St., and other locations. Tickets are $5 for film block and $10 for all day passes.

Check out A Christmas Carol debuting on Friday

Embrace the spirit of the season as Theatre Baton Rouge performs the beloved holiday classic A Christmas Carol, with multiple shows between Dec. 8-17.

TBR’s 12th annual holiday production brings Charles Dickens’ timeless tale to life, following the transformative journey of the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge guided by the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future.

Theatre Baton Rouge is at 7155 Florida Blvd. Tickets are $35 for adults and $25 for students and children under 17. Find more information here.

Laugh out loud at Family Dinner Improv Comedy Night on Friday

Get ready for a night of laughter and unpredictable fun at the Family Dinner Improv Comedy Night this Friday, Dec. 8.

Hosted by Baton Rouge’s own Family Dinner Comedy Troupe, this locally crafted monthly improv comedy show invites attendees to the Hartley/Vey Studio Theatre for live, interactive improv games. The cabaret-style seating, featuring round tables with four seats each, creates a cozy atmosphere, so arrive early to snag a spot and don’t hesitate to share a table with fellow comedy enthusiasts—they might just become new friends.

Doors open at 7 p.m., and while it’s not a dinner event (no food will be served), a full bar with drink specials will keep the good times flowing throughout the show. The Hartley/Vey Studio Theatre is at the Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St. Tickets are $12 per person. Find more information here.

Kick off the holiday season with a festival on Saturday

Celebrate the holiday season at Mid City Redevelopment’s first Community Holiday Festival on Saturday, Dec. 9.

This festive gathering will boast a diverse array of food trucks, local vendors offering unique gifts and live musical entertainment to set the holiday mood. The festival will also host a gingerbread house contest, showcasing participants’ creativity and craftsmanship as they vie for the title of the best gingerbread house.

The event is from 2-6 p.m.The festival will take place at 419 N. 19th St. Find more information here.

Celebrate the Festival of Lights at the State Capitol on Sunday

Join the celebration of lights at the 9th annual Chanukah at the State Capitol, presented by Chabad of Baton Rouge on Sunday, Dec. 10.

This festive event will illuminate the Capitol with the joy of Chanukah, featuring the lighting of the menorah, traditional music and cultural activities. Families and individuals alike are invited to partake in this special occasion, fostering a sense of community and unity as the Chanukah lights shine brightly against the backdrop of the State Capitol.

The event begins at 4:30 p.m. at the Louisiana State Capitol, 900 N. Third St. This is a free event. Find more information here.