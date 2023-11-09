Things to do in Baton Rouge this weekend: ‘Rent,’ KINETICS and more events

Enjoy a night of live music at La Divina Thursday

Join La Divina for an evening with the talented troubadour Steve Judice this Thursday, Nov. 9.

Judice is a lawyer by day and soulful musician by night, who draws inspiration from his life experiences and a rich blend of country, folk and Americana genres. Chef Erik will prepare supper specials to pair with select wines and beers, while Judice showcases his Louisiana roots and his love for red dirt and outlaw music through tunes from his fourth album, Loose Ends.

The show runs from 6-8 p.m. La Divina Italian Cafe is at 3535 Perkins Road, #360. Tickets are free.

Celebrate the seasons of love with ‘Rent’ this weekend

The Theatre Baton Rouge cast takes on the Tony Award-winning Rent starting this Friday, Nov. 10, through Sunday, Nov. 12, and resuming next Wednesday, Nov. 16, through Sunday, Nov. 19.

This moving musical centers around friends living in New York City as they try to navigate life during the AIDS epidemic.

Tickets run from $27 to $42. Showtimes vary. Theatre Baton Rouge is at 7155 Florida Blvd. Find info and tickets at theatrebr.org.

Immerse yourself in beautiful art at KINETICS on Friday

Experience the vibrant world of contemporary art at KINETICS, Baton Rouge Gallery’s premier art auction, presented by Hancock Whitney on Friday, Nov. 10.

A fast-paced live art auction will showcase over 30 original works from some of the region’s most prolific and talented artists. Bid on unique pieces while admiring and celebrating contemporary art.

The event starts at 7 p.m. The Baton Rouge Gallery Center for Contemporary Art is at 1515 Dalrymple Drive. Tickets are $50. Find more information here.

Salsa on Saturday at Chelsea’s Live

Chelsea’s Live presents Latin Night, a sizzling night of Latin rhythms, this Saturday, Nov. 11.

The doors open at 9 p.m., and the fun begins with free salsa lessons at 9:30 for both beginners and seasoned dancers. This event is open to anyone ages 18 and over for $10, so gather your friends and get ready to move to the vibrant beats of Latin music.

Chelsea’s Live is at 1010 Nicholson Drive. Admission is $10. Find more information here.

Enjoy a children’s classic with Manship Theatre on Sunday

Introduce the little ones to the enchanting world of The Rainbow Fish, an experience based around the award-winning book, this Sunday, Nov. 12.

Through puppetry, the Mermaid Theatre of Nova Scotia brings to life the silver-scaled fish with a heart of gold. Recommended for students in grades pre-K through third, the performance aims to teach valuable lessons about generosity and the beauty of sharing.

The show begins at 2 p.m. Tickets are $25. Manship Theatre is inside the Shaw Center For The Arts at 100 Lafayette St. Find more information here.