Things to do in Baton Rouge this weekend: Live After Five finale, KidFest and more events

Catch a summer movie series this Friday

Bring the entire family to the Main Library at Goodwood this Friday, June 7.

Movies on the Plaza will kick off this Friday with The Super Mario Bros. Movie, the first of many shows planned this summer. Through the month of June, the kiddos can catch a children’s movie on the plaza on Fridays at the Main Library at Goodwood. Don’t forget to bring your chairs and blankets. Refreshments will be sold. Stay a little longer after the movie for a dance party.

Showtime for Movies on the Plaza starts at 7 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. Main Library at Goodwood is at 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Find more information and the full movie lineup here.

Last chance to rock out this Friday at Live After Five

Grab your lawn chairs and head downtown for live music this Friday, June 7. The Bucktown All-Stars will close out the last performance of Live After Five’s spring 2024 series.

Bring your dancing shoes and tag along for the second line parade led by Brasshearts Brass Band to the after-party at Boudreaux & Thibodeaux’s.

Live After Five starts at 5 p.m. This event is free and open to the public at Rhorer Plaza in downtown Baton Rouge. Find more information here.

Enjoy a fun-filled festival this Saturday

Tire out the kiddos this Saturday, June 8, at KidFest in the heart of Scotlandville.

Pop in for an interactive day of entertainment, free food, giveaways and activities, including face painting, bounce houses and a presentation from NASA.

KidFest begins at 11 a.m. This event is free and open to the public. Scotlandville Parkway is at 3200 Harding Blvd. Register and find more information here.

Shop local this Sunday

Browse local art this Sunday, June 9.

Support local creatives and makers this Sunday at Beer Garden Pop Up Market. Mid City Beer Garden and Ellemnop.Art will join forces to bring together one-of-a-kind artists to display their artwork. In addition to makers, there will also be brunch and a kids’ art booth.

Beer Garden Pop Up Market is from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. Mid City Beer Garden is at 3808 Government St. Find more information here.