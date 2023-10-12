Things to do in Baton Rouge this weekend: Jambalaya Jam, Friday the 13th, SU homecoming and more

Experience the music of Chris Botti on Thursday

Step into a world of musical enchantment when the legendary trumpeter and composer Chris Botti performs at the River Center this Thursday, Oct. 12.

With over two decades of accomplishments, including Grammy Awards and collaborations with musical icons like Sting, Barbra Streisand and Andrea Bocelli, Botti stands as the top-selling instrumental artist in the U.S. Botti’s live concerts navigate jazz, pop and rock, while he leads a talented band and captivates audiences with his stage presence.

The concert begins at 8 p.m. The River Center is at 300 St. Louis St. Find tickets here.

Enjoy a jambalaya showdown on Thursday

Get ready for a mouthwatering showdown at the Jambalaya Jam, the Capital Area United Way’s largest annual fundraiser, this Thursday, Oct. 12.

Join over 45 cooking teams in downtown Baton Rouge from 5-8 p.m. as they battle it out for the title of the best jambalaya in the 10-parish area. You can savor the competition with various ticket options: Dinner To-Go for $10, All-You-Can-Eat for $15, or indulge in the VIP Lounge for $50, offering unlimited jambalaya and drinks in a comfortable setting. Plus, there’s a lunch to-go option from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This event will take place at North Boulevard Town Square, 200 North Blvd. Find more information here.

Party in cult classic costume on Friday

Embrace the spirit of Halloween at the House Of Halloween Cult Classic Party this Friday, Oct. 13.

Head to 13 Social for an unforgettable evening of spooky fun. Get into character as your favorite cult classic figure and dive into a world of horror, excitement and thrills. Groove to haunting tunes, savor eerie cocktails and connect with fellow horror aficionados. This is a Halloween extravaganza you won’t want to miss.

13 Social is at 350 Third St. Find more info on the scary good time here.

Screen spooky movies with BREC on Friday

Enjoy a cinematic experience under the stars at the free Friday Fright Night in Forest Community Park, this Friday, Oct. 13.

This special Halloween-themed event will feature outdoor screenings of the cult classics Scream and Rocky Horror Picture Show on the big screen. The evening kicks off at 5 p.m. with live music by Capital City Soul, food trucks and cocktails. Scream starts at 6 p.m. followed by the Rocky Horror pre-show ritual hosted by the Queens of Louisiana, leading to the movie screening at 8:30 p.m. Be sure to dress up as your favorite Halloween slasher or thriller movie character, bring your blankets and chairs, and get ready for a night of cinematic chills and thrills. All attendees must be 18 or older.

This event will take place at Forest Community Park, 13900 S Harrells Ferry Road. Find more information here.

Get in the homecoming spirit on Saturday

Get ready for an electrifying clash on the gridiron as Southern University takes on Lincoln University CA this Saturday, Oct. 14, in an exciting homecoming football game.

This is more than just a sporting event; it’s a celebration of school spirit, alumni pride and Southern University’s rich traditions. Join students, alumni and fans as they come together to cheer for their team, enjoy the festivities and create lasting memories at this annual homecoming extravaganza. It’s a day of thrilling football action and a vibrant showcase of the Southern University community’s unity and spirit.

Kickoff is at 4 p.m. This game will take place at A.W. Mumford Stadium. Secure your tickets here and find more more here.

Wander through a corn maze on Saturday and Sunday

Get ready for a-maze-ing autumn adventures at the LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens, a beloved fall event in Baton Rouge.

Choose from one of three two-hour sessions on any Saturday in October and dive into a day of exciting activities for all ages. Navigate the corn maze, wander through sunflower fields, or hop on a hayride. Climb hay mountains, explore the corn crib, tackle colossal games and make furry friends at Goula Paradise Farms petting farm. Don’t forget to visit the pumpkin patch—perfect for photo ops. Plus, tantalize your taste buds with festival treats from local vendors. Secure your presale tickets now.

LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens is at 4560 Essen Lane. Find more information about the Corn Maze here. And check out 225‘s preview of all the events happening at Burden this season.