Autumn has arrived in Baton Rouge. And though the outdoor temps may not reflect the seasonal change, fall is definitely in the air at the LSU AgCenter Burden Museum and Gardens and the LSU Rural Life Museum.

Fall has always been an active time on the Burden property, LSU Rural Life Museum Director Bill Stark says. This year is no different with the LSU Rural Life Museum and the LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens planning an array of events to get the community into the spirit of the new season.

“These events become traditions for a lot of people,” Stark says. “There are people that we see out here every year that came with their parents, and now, they’re bringing their children.”

The cooler weather that comes with fall makes it the ideal season for programming, according to Haleigh Judge, communications coordinator for the LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens.

“I know we live in the South and fall comes a little bit later to us than everyone else,” she says. “But we still get excited about the fall at the same time everybody else does.”

The teams behind the museum and the gardens spend months planning their annual fall events, but this year, some of the traditions at Harvest Days and the corn maze were tweaked due to the scorching, dry summer and the statewide burn ban.

Blacksmithing and syrup making at Harvest Days, for instance, got the go ahead, but the open-hearth cooking sessions will have to take place before the event. The corn maze will feature fewer hay sculptures along the road because hay was harder to source this year. The drought also led the citrus orchard to produce inedible fruit, so there will be no satsuma picking this year either.

The gardens also experienced a few sunflower crop failures this year, but Judge is hoping that the newly planted field will yield healthy, yellow flowers for attendees to enjoy.

Though there have been some fun events negatively impacted by the dryness of the summer, Judge says the weather has had some positive impacts, too.

“A lot of it is weather dependent,” she says. “I remember last year our corn maze was delayed because it rained every day last summer. Then, this summer, we’ve had zero rain, which has made the corn maze better.”

Regardless of the changes, there is still plenty of fun to be had on the Burden property during any of the property’s eight autumnal events. Here’s a little more information about upcoming events for both the LSU Rural Life Museum and the LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens.

LSU Rural Life Museum fall events

Harvest Days

Oct. 7 + 8

Go back in time to the days of fall in the 1800s with the Rural Life Museum’s annual Harvest Days. Children are encouraged to participate in various live demonstrations led by skilled artisans like soap making, blacksmithing, fieldwork and more. Additionally, there will also be chances to see live raptors, opportunities to make corn husk dolls and live music for all to enjoy.

Harvest Days are from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. on both days. Tickets range from $10-$12 based on age. Children 3 and under are free.

Haints, Haunts and Halloween

Oct. 29

Celebrate Halloween with spooky traditions of the past at Haints, Haunts and Halloween. Similar to an old-fashioned country fair, this daytime event provides safe family fun. Children are guided through the museum grounds by staff and volunteers, and they can participate in trick-or-treating, cake walks, storytelling, games and more.

Haints, Haunts and Halloween is from 2-4:30 p.m. Tickets are $6 to $12 depending on age. Children 3 and under are free.

Red Rooster Bash

Nov. 16

Presented by the Friends of the LSU Rural Life Museum, the Red Rooster Bash is a relaxed event focusing on good food and good music. The Red Rooster Bash is usually centered around barbecue plates, and this year, the museum has worked with Unleaded BBQ to come up with a selection of savory samples and cocktail pairings. Of course, there will also be the Red Rooster Cocktail on the menu as well. Guests are encouraged to eat and dance the night away as ‘60s tribute band The Remnants perform.

The Red Rooster Bash is from 6:30-9 p.m. Tickets are $65.

LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens fall events

Corn Maze at Burden

Saturdays in October

Make your way through the winding path of tall corn stalks at the Corn Maze at Burden. This harvest celebration also includes plenty of kid-friendly activities to enjoy in addition to the maze, like a corn crib, a hay mountain, a pumpkin patch, a petting zoo, a hay ride, oversized board games, a spooky pumpkin village, a spooktacular playground and so much more.

Each ticket is $15 and guarantees a two-hour experience to enjoy all of the fun that the Corn Maze has to offer.

Storytime in the Garden

Oct. 14 and Nov. 4

The LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens partners with the Junior League of Baton Rouge to host a monthly storytime and craft event to promote early childhood literacy. During Storytime in the Garden, children are read to, led through crafts, given a snack and are allowed to take a book home with them. Judge says it’s a great way for families with little ones to get out on a Saturday each month and enjoy an educational experience.

Storytime in the Garden is from 9 a.m. until noon. This event is geared toward children ages 3 to 8, though all children are welcome.

Birding at Burden

Oct. 21 and Nov. 11

Every month, guests are welcome to the Botanic Gardens to get a chance to see different species of birds for Birding at Burden. There have been over 320 species of birds spotted around the Burden property, and this experience gives attendees the chance to spot birds they may have never seen before. Get ready to be up bright and early and be sure to grab your birding gear for a fun and educational morning.

Birding at Burden is limited to 15 guests per monthly session. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased here.

Night Maze & Bonfire

Oct. 28

Similar to the Corn Maze, the Night Maze takes place in the evening with a slightly different lineup of activities. Judge says this version of the maze is better suited for older kiddos who still want to get in on the fun. This event allows you to stroll through the maze in the dark, enjoy live music, climb the hay mountain, take a dip in the corn crib, roast marshmallows over the crackling bonfire and listen to live music.

The Night Maze & Bonfire is from 6-9 p.m. Tickets are $15. Costumes and glowsticks are encouraged.

Wine and Roses Rambler

Nov. 5

Though we all think of flowers blooming in the spring, Judge says the Botanic Gardens also has a fabulous rose bloom in the fall, making it a great time to have a garden party. Hosted by the Friends of the LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens at Burden, this event allows attendees to stroll through the rose blooms and try food and wine pairings from local restaurants and caterers like MJ’s Cafe, Rocca Pizzeria, Stroubes Seafood and Steaks and Ashley Manor Catering. Ticket holders will also be able to participate in wine tastings, games and educational talks about rose cultivation.

This annual fundraiser will be from 2-4 p.m. Tickets are $100 and include all wine and food.

LSU AgCenter Burden Museum and Gardens is at 4560 Essen Lane.