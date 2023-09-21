Things to do in Baton Rouge this weekend: Garden concert series, The Spinners and more events

Check out a new garden concert series Thursday

Head to the LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens for its new concert series, Music in the Gardens, Thursday, Sept. 21.

Patrons can hear live music from local up-and-coming bands while taking in the beauty of the great outdoors. Set up a spot in the garden and get ready to sing and dance along with Baton Rouge musicians.

The event runs from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Purchase tickets here. LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens is at 4560 Essen Lane.

Travel back in time with Grease Thursday through Sunday

Get ready to transport back to the fabulous ’50s as Theatre Baton Rouge presents a rendition of the beloved rock ‘n’ roll musical Grease.

Join Danny Zuko and Sandy Dumbrowski as they navigate the trials and tribulations of senior year at Rydell High, all while belting out iconic tunes like “Summer Nights” and “Alone at the Drive-In Movie.” With a talented local cast, this production promises a nostalgic journey filled with toe-tapping music and a dose of high school nostalgia that will have you singing along in your seat. Grease is indeed the word.

Show times vary by day. Find tickets and more information here. Theatre Baton Rouge is at 155 Florida Blvd.

Move and groove with The Spinners on Friday

Prepare for a soulful and groovy night as legendary R&B group The Spinners graces the stage at L’Auberge Casino & Hotel Friday, Sept. 22.

With a career spanning over six decades, The Spinners are set to deliver an unforgettable performance, featuring their timeless classics and some fresh, new tunes. Their enduring legacy guarantees an evening filled with smooth harmonies and soulful rhythms.

Show time is 8 p.m. L’Auberge Casino & Hotel is at 777 L’Auberge Ave. Find more information here.

Serve and get served at drag brunch on Sunday

Fab entertainment and food collide in a celebration of local art and talent when Soulshine Kitchen & Bar and Queens of Louisiana host a drag brunch on Sunday, Sept. 24.

Prepare to be dazzled by a spectacular show and custom-themed brunch curated by Soulshine’s Danny Wilson. Don’t forget to bring your A-game—and your best hand fan for the hand fan contest.

The show is from noon to 2 p.m. Tables are first come, first served; no reservations or entry fees required. Soulshine Kitchen & Bar is at 144 W. Chimes Street. Find more information here.