Things to do in Baton Rouge this weekend: Dino Day, fashion show, Boozy Book Fair and more

Correction: This article has been updated to correct the address of The Runway Revolution Vol. II. 225 regrets the error.

Enjoy summer reading with a twist this Friday

Summer reading meets draft beers this Friday, June 21, at the Boozy Book Fair.

In collaboration with Gilla Brewing Company, Red Stick Reads is bringing back the Boozy Book Fair. Sip on a few local draft beers while browsing your next summer reads. To sweeten the deal, ChimiZone food truck will pop up to serve flavorful food.

Boozy Book Fair is from 6-9:30 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. Gilla Brewing Company is at 13025 Highway 44 in Gonzales. Find more information here.

Meet dinosaurs at the 2024 Dino Day

Tiny paleontologists can make their way to the Louisiana Art & Science Museum for its annual Dino Day this Saturday, June 22.

Expect geology-forward activities and other hands-on adventures along with themed shows in the Irene W. Pennington Planetarium.

The event runs from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. General museum admission includes access to all hands-on activities and planetarium shows. LASM is at 100 S. River Road. Find more info here.

Enjoy a revolutionary fashion show this Saturday

Grab a friend and head to The Runway Revolution Vol. II this Saturday, June 22, for a night of strutting in style.

Hosted by The Alexii Randle Experience, Runway Revolution Vol. II is an opportunity for local models to don designers’ exclusive pieces made to rip the runway. After the show, stick around to be one of the first to shop custom looks from clothing brands like Jamú, Nubian Queens Closet, Affluent and more.

The Runway Revolution Vol. II is from 7-9 p.m. Tickets start at $25. The event is at 9515 Delcourt Ave. Find more information here.

Get a blast from the past this Sunday

Bring it back a few decades this Sunday, June 23, during the Summer Brunch: Back to the ’80s brunch.

Grab a friend and head over to K&B Event Rentals’ retro-themed brunch this Saturday. Dress in your raddest ’80s-inspired outfit, and enjoy a classic spread of brunch dishes and bottomless mimosas with your besties. At this summer brunch bash, attendees can also browse local brands during a pop-up shop.

Summer Brunch Bash is from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Tickets for this event start at $25 for adults. Tickets for children ages 4 to 12 are $10, and children ages 3 and under enter for free. The event is at K&B Event Rentals, 4328 Government St. Purchase tickets and find more information here.