Things to do in Baton Rouge this weekend: Bourbon Festival, Federales Fest, Deep South Festival and more

Enjoy a terrifying night of music on Friday

Venture over toward The 13th Gate for an electrifying night of music featuring The Helldorados this Friday, Oct. 6.

The event takes place inside Carnevil, just across the street from the infamous haunted house. Get ready for a spine-tingling performance in a setting that’s already steeped in mystery and intrigue. It’s a night of rock ‘n’ roll and eerie entertainment.

The event begins at 8 p.m. The 13th Gate is at 832 Saint Phillip St. Find more information here.

Stock up your costume closet on Saturday

Dig through funky hats, colorful bags and dramatic wedding dresses at Theatre Baton Rouge’s costume and props sale this Saturday, Oct. 7.

Stock up on the theater’s stash of costumes and props for your next Halloween, Mardi Gras or concert costume.

Theatre Baton Rouge is at 7155 Florida Blvd. The sale is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Find more info here.

Celebrate Southern culture on Saturday

Get ready for a musical extravaganza like no other as Baton Rouge gears up fora brand-new festival this Saturday, Oct. 7: Federales Fest 2023 at Live Oak Arabians at Cedar Lodge.

With a vibrant blend of Southern musical traditions, Federales Fest is all about honoring the diverse and culturally rich heritage of the South, offering an unforgettable day of live music, local cuisine and immersive cultural experiences. Read 225‘s preview here.

Doors open at 1 p.m., and music begins at 2 p.m. Live Oak Arabians at Cedar Lodge is at 6300 Jefferson Highway. Tickets can be purchased here.

Sample the best of bourbon on Saturday

Get ready for a bourbon lover’s paradise at the Louisiana Bourbon Festival in 2023, presented by the Bourbon Society of Baton Rouge at L’Auberge Casino & Hotel Baton Rouge, this Saturday, Oct. 7.

With a weekend packed with educational seminars led by industry experts, attendees will have the opportunity to delve into the world of bourbon, from the basics to expert-level insights. The highlight of the event is the Grand Tasting, featuring a diverse lineup of distilleries from across the country, offering a chance to sample a wide array of bourbons. The 21-plus event promises a celebration of whiskey culture, complete with bites and, of course, great bourbon.

The festival opens at 9:30 a.m. L’Auberge Casino & Hotel Baton Rouge is at 777 L’Auberge Ave. Get tickets here and find the schedule and updates here.

Dine in the dark on Saturday

Prepare for a one-of-a-kind culinary adventure at Dining in the Dark, a unique dining experience at a Baton Rouge Marriott this Saturday, Oct. 7.

Guests will be plunged into complete darkness as they indulge in a three-course meal specially crafted to tantalize their senses of taste and smell. The absence of visual cues challenges diners to rely solely on their other senses to identify and savor each course, creating an immersive gastronomic journey.

Tables are sold out, but individual seats are $75. Dinner is at 6 p.m. Baton Rouge Marriott is at 5500 Hilton Ave. Secure your tickets here.

Enjoy a taste of the Deep South on Saturday and Sunday

The 7th Annual A Taste of the Deep South Festival, formerly known as Henry Turner Jr. Day, is back with new dates on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 7-8.

The family-friendly and free event at Riverfront Plaza, next to the USS Kidd, invites attendees to bring their lawn chairs and enjoy a diverse lineup of music genres. Saturday will showcase reggae and world music, with special guests including Ben E. Hunter and Princess Teha. The festival also offers a Vendor’s Village featuring arts, crafts, clothing, and jewelry, as well as a Food Court serving up Southern festival favorites. For those looking to enhance their experience, VIP packages are available, providing meals, soft drink tickets and exclusive seating.

This festival will take place from noon to 8:00 p.m. at 300 River Road. Grab tickets here.