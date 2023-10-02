Baton Rouge is set to come alive this Saturday, Oct. 7, with the arrival of Federales Fest, a brand-new music and cultural festival aimed at celebrating the rich tapestry of Southern musical heritage from the grounds of Live Oak Arabians at Cedar Lodge.

The festival’s inaugural line up—offering an eclectic blend of country, rock ’n’ roll, Americana and a hint of south-of-the-border flair—will host a range of national, regional and local artists with a few familiar names.

“This is a music fest for music lovers. You look at our stacked bill, we feel pretty strongly about it obviously,” says event organizer J. Hover, who’s worked behind the scene at local venues like Beauvoir Park and Red Stick Social. “There’s just tons of musical legacies spread across the board.”

The artist roster includes:

•North Mississippi Allstars: The Grammy Award-nominated band is known for its soulful blend of blues, rock and southern sounds. Band members Luther and Cody Dickinson are the sons of acclaimed Southern musician and producer Jim Dickinson.

•Duane Betts & Palmetto Hotel: Duane Betts, son of Allman Brothers’ founding member Dickey Betts, will deliver his brand of Southern rock at the festival.

•The Texas Gentlemen: This talented group, known for their genre-blending performances, will perform a fusion of country, soul, and rock.

•Neil Werries and Elsah: The local band Elsah, fronted by Neil Werries, is known for its heartfelt melodies and lyrics and blending genres like country and ’80s punk.

•Hitchhiker: The Baton Rouge band will represent the local music scene with its alternative rock vibes.

•Thoughts of Mary: Originally formed at LSU in the early ’90s, this band will regroup to share its eclectic style of rock ’n’ roll with festivalgoers.

Still, Federales Fest isn’t just a treat for the ears; it’s a feast for the taste buds too. Various food vendors will be onsite, serving up delectable dishes with a Texas flair, according to Hover. Expect to indulge in mouthwatering treats from vendors such as BLDG 5, Chow Yum Phat, Town Square Pizza and the Big Cheezy food truck.

The festival’s unique location will also add a touch of natural beauty to the event. Lined with centuries-old oak trees, the space off Jefferson Highway is typically home to Live Oak Arabians show horses and farm, but will be transformed to host the musical event.

“We think people are going to get out there and just be blown away,” Hover says.

A portion of all proceeds from Federales Fest will benefit Behind the Line Baton Rouge, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting the families of first responders.

“Great cause, great music, great food and just a wonderful venue,” Hover concludes.

Standard all-day passes for Federales Fest are on sale for $75, and kids under 12 can attend for free (excluding VIP entry). For those seeking an elevated festival experience, VIP tickets are available for $200 and include complimentary food and beverages throughout the day, courtesy of Soji and City Group Hospitality. Purchase tickets here.