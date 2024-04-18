Things to do in Baton Rouge this weekend: Blues Festival, Taylor Swift party, Music in the Gardens and more

Bond with book lovers this Thursday night

Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library will host Quirky Ladies Book Club this Thursday, April 18.

The monthly book club is targeted at 20-something book lovers, exploring a new novel ranging from many topics and themes at each meeting. The book up for discussion this month is Orphan Train by Christina Baker Kline.

Quirky Ladies Book Club is from 6:30-7:30 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library is at 9200 Bluebonnet Blvd. Find more information here.

Enjoy live music in the gardens this Thursday evening

Grab your picnic kit and favorite dancing shoes and head over to the LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens this Thursday, April 18, for a night of live music.

Enjoy an open-air performance by the Musical Theatre Club at LSU. In addition to the live music, attendees can bask in the beauty of the gardens.

Music in the Gardens is from 5:30-7 p.m. Tickets are $5 for children and $10 for adults. LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens is at 4560 Essen Lane. Find more information and purchase tickets here.

Head to a Taylor Swift release party Friday

Be one of the first fans to listen to Taylor Swift’s newest album. The Tortured Poets Department drops tomorrow, April 20, and Chelsea’s Live will be celebrating at its popular Taylor Swift Night.

DJ duo Interstellar will be spinning the brand-new tracks along with some other T. Swift hits.

Doors open at 8 p.m. for those ages 18 and older. Tickets are $10. Chelsea’s Live is at 1010 Nicholson Drive. Find more info and RSVP here.

Indulge in the blues all weekend long

Grab your dancing shoes, and get ready to see great blues performers. The Baton Rouge Blues Festival is back this weekend, April 19-21.

Blues legend Kenny Neal’s free performance at Live After Five on Friday night marks the beginning of the festival. After that, Saturday and Sunday are jam-packed with all-day lineups of regional and national performers. Jackie Venson, Black Joe Lewis and many more will be gracing the stages downtown. There will also be a kid’s corner, makers selling their wares and three on-site bars including the new Urban South Beer Garden. Read 225‘s full preview of the event here.

Baton Rouge Blues Fest is from April 19-21 in downtown Baton Rouge; find the daily schedule here. This event is free and open to the public. Find the lineup, festival map and more information here.

Immerse yourself in a fairytale with ‘Cinderella’ this weekend

Watch Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre’s full-length rendition of a storybook classic in Cinderella this Saturday and Sunday, April 20-21.

The show presents the talents of local dancers and national guest artists, choreographed to the classic score composed by Sergei Prokofiev. Read 225‘s full preview of the show here.

Performances of Cinderella are at 2 p.m. at the Raising Cane’s River Center Performing Arts Theatre, 275 S. River Road. Tickets prices range from $27-$47 and are on sale through ticketmaster.com, the Raising Cane’s River Center Arena box office or by calling BRBT at 225-766-8379. Find more info at batonrougeballet.org.

Catch the Harlem Globetrotters this Sunday

End your weekend watching an entertaining basketball game this Sunday, April 21. The Harlem Globetrotters will be making a stop in the Capital City on their 2024 World Tour.

The Harlem Globetrotters are known for their exhilarating basketball performances that combine theater with sport. The team will play the Washington Generals this Sunday.

The event begins at 5 p.m. Tickets start at $22. The Raising Cane’s River Center is at 275 S. River Road. Find more information and purchase tickets here.