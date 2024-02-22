Things to do in Baton Rouge this weekend: 225 Fest, Food Truck Round-Up and more events

Sample food trucks this Friday

Head over to Perkins Rowe this Friday, Feb. 23, for a night of food trucks galore as Food Truck Round-Up at the Rowe returns.

Bring the entire family to dabble in the regional food truck landscape while enjoying live music from Chris Allen. Boo’s Best BBQ, Vel’s Mobile Cafe, Elisa’s Cuban Coffee & Kitchen, Joel’s Lobster Rolls and many other mobile eateries will be participating.

This event is open to the public from 6-8 p.m. Food trucks will be lined up from Barnes & Noble to Kendra Scott at 10000 Perkins Rowe. Find more information here.

Enjoy intimate music from Marcia Ball this Saturday

Grab your boo and head to Manship Theatre this Saturday, Feb. 24, as the Red Dragon Listening Room presents pianist Marcia Ball in concert with Kenny Acosta.

Make it a date night with your favorite person while basking in the sweet sounds of blues and Southern vocals.

Marcia Ball in Concert begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $71. The Manship Theatre is at 100 Lafayette St. Find more information and purchase tickets here.

Grab some new reads at a book swap this Saturday

Head to Electric Depot this Saturday, Feb 24, to give your old reads a new home and shop locally.

In collaboration with other local businesses, Local Supply will be hosting a community book swap and pop-up market for book lovers to swap books, shop locally and network with local readers. Shoppers will be able to take home as many books as they bring.

Community Book Swap is from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Electric Depot is at 1509 Government St. Find more information and book swap rules here.

Celebrate the Capital City at 225 Fest this Sunday

Head downtown this Saturday, Feb. 25, for 225 Fest filled with culture, food, an art walk and so much more.

225 Fest is back for a second year and is bigger and better than ever, with a full lineup of talented artists, educational panels and tours, activities and a halftime show from the booming Human Jukebox marching band. Bring the entire family.

The event is free and open to the public from noon-6 p.m. 225 Fest is at 660 N. Fourth Street. RSVP and find more information here, or read 225 Daily‘s preview here.