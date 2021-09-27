Things to do in Baton Rouge this week: Live After Five returns, DIY Halloween decor and haunted houses

Unwind with Wine Wednesday at Painting with a Twist

Have your wine and paint it too at Painting with a Twist this Wednesday, Sept. 29.

In Wednesday’s class, you will paint your own bottle of wine with a pair of glasses. Your artwork will be a perfect addition to your home whether you hang it in the kitchen or above a bar cart. Bring your wine of choice for a night of relaxation and creativity. Small snacks and finger foods are welcome, too.

Tickets start at $39 and go up based on what kind of canvas you choose. Painting with a Twist is at 711 Jefferson Highway.

Support local farmers with a fun food auction Wednesday and Thursday

Farm Fête continues virtually this week in support of the Red Stick Farmers Market. Join the online gathering Wednesday and Thursday, Sept. 29-30, to bid on items in a culinary-focused silent auction. Up for auction are local farm tours; chef dinners at restaurants such as Eliza and Cocha; and other culinary-themed items and experiences.

Attendees will also be able to access video content at facebook.com/breada and a signature cocktail recipe from local distillery Three Roll Estate.

To view items and register for the auction, text “farmer” to 72727, or visit https://breada.home.qtego.net.

Sing along to soul music at Live After Five Friday

Baton Rouge’s Downtown Business Associate is proud to announce that its outdoor concert series, Live After Five, is back this Friday, Oct. 1.

After many postponements and cancellations, the downtown event returns with in-person performances. Get ready to end the long work week with some quality music. This week’s musicians are Curley Taylor and Erica Falls. These acts will rock the stage with some zydeco, blues and soul to get your weekend started.

These concerts are free to the public. The full lineup and more information about Live After Five can be found here.

Get a fright at the opening night of The 13th Gate Friday

Known as one of the most frightening attractions in the country, The 13th Gate is ready to kick off another successful season of spooks this Friday, Oct. 1.

Starting off Halloween month with a bang, The 13th Gate is ready to bring the frights with 13 scary sections. Be warned, though: This haunted house is not for the faint of heart.

Tickets start at $30 for general admission and can be purchased here.

Sunday in the Park continues with Long Neck Society

The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge’s free outdoor concert series, Sunday in the Park, continues this Sunday, Oct. 3, 2-5 p.m., at the Shaw Center for the Arts Plaza. Jam along to tunes from local band Long Neck Society.

Find more info here. The Shaw Center for the Arts Plaza is at 100 Lafayette St.

PREVIOUS ARTICLE

NEXT ARTICLE