Things to do this weekend: Surreal Salon Soiree, ESPN College GameDay and more Baton Rouge events

Spend the evening with MidCity Makers Market this Thursday

Join MidCity Makers Market for First Thursdays in MidCity this Thursday, Jan 25.

As MidCity Makers Market introduces its debut First Thursdays in MidCity event, bring your party vibes and a friend while you shop local businesses, enjoy flavorful food and listen to live music.

First Thursdays at MidCity starts at 6 p.m. at MidCity Makers Market’s new location, 2558 Government St. Find more info here.

Cheer on the Tigers with ESPN College GameDay Thursday

Head to the PMAC Thursday, Jan. 25, to watch one of the biggest games of the Women’s Basketball season so far: No. 9 LSU battles No. 1 South Carolina in a Whiteout Game that will be spotlighted by ESPN College GameDay.

Pregame entertainment will include food trucks, a live DJ, giveaways, games and more.

Activities begin at 3:30 p.m. on the south side of the PMAC between ramps. ESPN College GameDay show will go live at 6 p.m., and the game starts at 7 p.m. Find more info here.

Enjoy electrifying music Friday and Saturday

Calling all music lovers! LSU hosts the 2023-2024 Electric LaTex electronic music festival, kicking off this Friday, Jan. 26.

Several universities from both Louisiana and Texas will gather at the Experimental Music and Digital Media (EMDM) Studio on the campus of LSU to perform experimental and electronic concerts. Attendees can enjoy specially curated selections by each university throughout this weekend.

This is a weekend-long festival that will begin Friday at 7:30 p.m. Find more information, locations, a schedule and concert programs here.

Learn more about Louisiana critters Saturday

Bring the kiddos to Knock Knock Children’s Museum and learn more about fascinating wildlife this Saturday, Jan. 27.

In collaboration with Barn Hill Preserve, Knock Knock hosts Critter Connection, where attendees will learn about and interact with unique creatures. There will also be photo opportunities with the featured animals.

Critter Connection is from 9 a.m. to noon. The first hour is reserved for members only. Nonmembers can attend starting at 10 a.m., regular admission applies. Find more info here. Knock Knock is at 1900 Dalrymple Drive.

Prepare your best costume for Surreal Salon Soiree this Saturday

Surreal Salon, Baton Rouge Gallery’s annual exhibit of work inspired by pop surrealism and the lowbrow art movement, runs through Feb. 1. But this Saturday, Jan. 27, is the most festive opportunity to experience the exhibit.

At the Surreal Salon Soiree, guests are called to create costumes inspired by the work on display. Read 225‘s full preview of the event and exhibit here.

Tickets start at $40. The event begins at 7 p.m. Baton Rouge Gallery is at 1515 Dalrymple Drive. Purchase tickets and find more info here.

Indulge in fresh meatless dishes this Sunday

Bring family, friends and an appetite to A Taste of Fresh No Meat Festival this Sunday, Jan. 28.

A Taste of Fresh will be hosting its quarterly no-meat festival this weekend at NBR Fresh, bringing an array of vegan and vegetarian street food dishes. This festival will also feature local businesses that specialize in natural products such as sea moss, juices, soaps and much more. In addition, there will also be children’s activities, meditation and group exercise.

The Taste of Fresh No Meat Festival will be held from noon to 5 p.m. at 1955 Dallas Drive. This event is free and open to the public. Register to attend and find more information here.