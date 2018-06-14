Theater in the Red Stick is set to have a big week, with three can’t-miss events scattered throughout the city.

Mamma Mia!

Theatre Baton Rouge‘s production of the world-famous musical Mamma Mia!, which began in Baton Rouge June 8, is ending Sunday, June 24.

You’re probably already familiar with Mamma Mia! thanks to the 2008 film of the same name. For those unfamiliar, the play is based on the music of legendary Swedish pop group ABBA—the musical’s title stems from the group’s hit song “Mamma Mia.” Since its debut in 1999, Mamma Mia! has garnered more than $2 billion worldwide and is now the ninth longest running production in Broadway history.

If you want to catch Theatre Baton Rouge’s production before it’s too late, secure your tickets here. Tickets are $30, or $19 for students. The production takes place at Theatre Baton Rouge, 7155 Florida Blvd.

Always … Patsy Cline

Local theater company Swine Palace‘s production of the popular musical Always … Patsy Cline ends Sunday, June 17.

The musical focuses on the friendship between renowned country singer Patsy Cline and one of her biggest fans, Louise Seger. Many of Cline’s most famous songs are featured in the play. Read 225‘s write-up on the production here.

Tickets for Always … Patsy Cline are $32 for adults, $22 for seniors and $19 for students and can be purchased here. The production takes place at Reilly Theatre, 4230 Dalrymple Drive.

One Night Only: Miscast @ Motown

This year’s installment of New Venture Theatre‘s annual One Night Only fundraiser is set to take place Saturday, June 16.

At the event, some of Baton Rouge’s most promising rising stars will perform a variety of Motown hits, with plenty of twists on who sings which part. The evening will also include a silent auction. Patrons will be served complimentary wine, cheese and other snacks throughout the night.

Tickets for the gala are $25 prior to the event, or $30 at the door, and can be purchased here. All proceeds will support New Venture Theatre. The fundraiser will be held at Southern University’s Frank Hayden Hall.