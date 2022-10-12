A Taylor Swift dance party, David Bowie film and more to do this weekend in Baton Rouge

Confess your obsession with Taylor Swift on Thursday

Calling all Swifties. Chelsea’s Live is hosting a Wildest Dream Taylor Swift Night on Thursday, Oct. 13.

DJ JT O’Neal will be playing a mix of Swift songs while Yagirlg takes photos of the fun. You must be 18+ to enter. RSVP before spots fill up.

Tickets can be purchased here for $5. Doors open at 8 p.m. Chelsea’s Live is at 1010 Nicholson Drive.

Join Oktoberfest on Thursday

The Louisiana Restaurant Association Greater Baton Rouge Chapter is partnering with Anheuser Busch for its first-ever Oktoberfest, Thursday, Oct. 13.

Join in for German-inspired beer and food tastings, live music by Chris LeBlanc and a costume contest. Proceeds will go toward the Louisiana Restaurant Association Education Foundation. You must be 21+ to enter.

The festival is from 6-9 p.m. Tickets for general admission are $50 and VIP is $75. Pointe-Marie Village Center District is at 14200 River Road.

Bring the family to see a musical on Friday

The Christian Youth Theater (CYT) will debut High School Musical Live on Friday, Oct. 14.

Don’t miss this high-energy show at LSU Shaver Theater. The DCOM hit will be presented Oct.13-16.

The show begins at 7 p.m. Pre-sale tickets are $19 and $16 for children and door tickets are $22. LSU Shaver Theater is at the Music & Dramatic Arts Building on Dalrymple Drive.

Watch a Bowie film on Friday

Films at Manship is presenting Moonage Daydream on Friday, Oct. 14.

The film was released in mid-September features never-before-seen footage of the late David Bowie. Director Brett Morgan explores the icon’s life from creative, spiritual and musical perspectives.

The movie begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $9.50 and available here. Manship Theatre is at 100 Lafayette St.

Explore an art festival on Saturday and Sunday

BRtistic festival is back! Enjoy Baton Rouge culture through art and music on Oct.15-16.

The festival will last the entire weekend. Both days will begin with a yoga session by Leela Yoga Lifestyle and the live music will begin shortly after. Live painting by various local artists will be displayed throughout festival grounds. For more information on music line-ups and schedule, visit the event’s website.

Single day passes are $30 and weekend passes are $55. Purchase tickets here. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday and 12:30 p.m. on Sunday. Beauvoir Park is at 2834 Greenwood Drive.