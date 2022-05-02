MidCity Makers Market shifts from monthly to quarterly event

MidCity Makers Market organizers have decided to hold the event quarterly rather than monthly.

The change will happen after next Friday’s event at Circa 1857. The next two markets are planned for Oct. 15 and Dec. 17.

The market launched in 2016 to help local artists gain a larger platform, says Justin Lemoine, past president of the Mid City Merchants association and one of the Mid City market’s founders. But in the years since, makers have gained far more bricks-and-mortar opportunities to showcase their wares, he says.