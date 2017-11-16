There was a running theme in our cover story interviews for the November issue: The arts organizations we spoke with all emphasized how especially important their work is now.

Watching a play, seeing a concert or admiring a work of art can provide a welcome escape from a stressful world. But if you ask local arts leaders, these shows should also reflect the community we live in—and send messages about how we can make that community a better place.

You might be surprised to learn how many local organizations are producing art, music, theater and dance for the community to enjoy. Nearly 30 arts-focused nonprofits in the region applied for or received grant funding from The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge over the past several years. And as the editors of 225’s weekly and monthly cultural and events coverage, we can tell you there are new arts productions, exhibits and events happening all the time that you can see every weekend in Baton Rouge.

In our November cover story, we profile more than 20 of the most active arts groups, from comedy and dance to music and visual arts. While we focus here primarily on nonprofit arts organizations, we have also included suggestions of some other visual and performing arts companies to check out.

So the next time you make dinner plans, consider making plans for dinner and a show. There is plenty to see in Baton Rouge.

