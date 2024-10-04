Surprise! Pink pumpkin patches return today for Baton Rouge General’s breast cancer awareness campaign

Pink is the new orange at pumpkin patches that popped up around the city this morning. Today, Oct. 4, all three Baton Rouge General (BRG) campuses are sprinkled with blush-colored pumpkins to kick off BRG’s annual Protect Your Pumpkins campaign running throughout October.

As the sun set yesterday, staff at BRG’s Bluebonnet, Ascension and Mid City locations got to work setting out 5,000 pink pumpkins for its annual, one-day patches. The goal is to have the pastel-colored gourds serve as a reminder for those ages 40 and older to schedule their yearly mammogram.

“Each year, people look forward to (the patches),” says Katie Johnston, BRG’s director of communications. “It’s really kind of like a favorite fall event. And then through that, it’s a great way to have these important conversations about breast cancer.”

The patches, sponsored by Ambetter, are so popular that Johnston says the thousands of pumpkins will surely be scooped up by the end of the day today.

The patch at Bluebonnet Boulevard and Picardy Avenue is the largest, with photo ops, pink-colored treats, caricature art and a 15-foot inflatable pink pumpkin pointing attendees in the right direction.

“I think my favorite part is watching the patch come to life and all that goes into it,” Johnston says. “For it to go from just the field to this big, beautiful pumpkin patch, and then in the morning watching the sun come up, it just makes you feel better. And, you know that people love it, and that it’s of an important message.”

The Porcelain Doll pumpkins were created to raise awareness for breast cancer, and only about 50 farms in the United States grow them. BRG gets its massive load of pink pumpkins from a farm in Texas.

Just like jack-o’-lanterns and orange pumpkins sitting on stoops signal that Halloween is on its way, Johnston says BRG hopes these rosy gourds are also displayed on porches and doorsteps to strum up conversations about breast cancer.

After the pastel pumpkins disappear, the hospital’s Protect Your Pumpkins campaign will continue throughout Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Johnston says next week the giant pink pumpkin inflatable will move into the center of the Mall of Louisiana to catch more eyes.

Additionally, BRG will host its signature event Mammos & More, where patients can get a breast exam and mammogram while enjoying mimosas, music, treats, a charm necklace bar by Forever Lillies and more. Johnston says the goal is to make the process more enjoyable for those getting screened.

BRG has also selected a group of local breast cancer survivors—Tanji Cockerham, Julie Pickle, Jamie Samson and Judge Brian Jackson—as this year’s Protect Your Pumpkin ambassadors.

“Last year, we added another layer with ambassadors,” Johnston says. “A group of survivors sharing their stories all month long to help amplify the message about early detection and screening.”

This October marks the seventh annual BRG Protect Your Pumpkins campaign, with the first pink pumpkin pop-up in 2018.

Breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer among American women after skin cancer. Johnston says she knows how busy life can get, which is why BRG tries to make screening as convenient as possible. Mammograms can be scheduled online, and she says BRG’s Ascension location offers appointments on Saturdays, too.

“Hopefully (the campaign) gives people that little nudge,” Johnston says. “And, we’ve seen that at work too. Each year we’ve done this campaign, we do have more people getting mammograms in the month of October. I think people are hearing the message, and that’s why we want to keep doing it.”

BRG’s pink pumpkin patch will run today until all the pumpkins are plucked. Each attendee can have their pick of the patch for free, but each additional pumpkin will be $10. To schedule your mammogram or find more info head over to protectyourpumpkins.com.

FIND THE PATCHES

Mid City Campus

3600 Florida Blvd.

Bluebonnet Campus

8585 Picardy Ave.

Ascension Campus

14105 Highway 73, Prairieville

Patches will be open all day until pumpkins run out.