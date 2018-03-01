This Saturday, support local artists and their burgeoning careers at the Baton Rouge Arts Market.

The Arts Market, held monthly, provides local artists with an opportunity to get their names out there, while fostering creative community relationships between buyer and seller.

Shoppers will be able to peruse a variety of handcrafted items including pottery, cast and blown glass, jewelry, metal sculpture, furniture, wood carvings, handmade garments and toys, photography, handwoven baskets, furniture, paintings and mosaics from artists such as Clay Achee, Barbara Donovan, Judith Braggs and Babeth Schlgel, among others.

While you’re there, shop for farm-fresh fruits and vegetables, meats, seafood, homemade pies, cheeses, herbs and jellies at the Red Stick Farmers Market, which is held in conjunction with the Arts Market. Check out our rundown of what’s fresh for March at the farmers market here.

The Baton Rouge Arts Market is 8 a.m.-noon this Saturday, March 3, at the corner of Fifth and Main streets.