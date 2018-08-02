It’s that time again—the Baton Rouge Arts Market returns to downtown Baton Rouge this Saturday.

The market is held on the first Saturday of every month in conjunction with the weekly Red Stick Farmers Market at the intersection of North Fifth and Main streets. Here, locals will be able to peruse the finest and funkiest pieces Red Stick creatives have to offer.

The art available for purchase includes pottery, glass, jewelry, sculptures, soap, clothing, mosaics, photography and more.

You may also want to mark your calendars for a special installment of the Baton Rouge Arts Market this November, as the market celebrates its 20th anniversary.

To see what the market has to offer, all you need to do is stop by on Saturday, Aug. 4, 8 a.m.-noon. The market is free to attend.