Johnny Depp in "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales." Courtesy Disney.

From superheroes and legends to buddy comedies and war epics, summer 2017 has it all.

Get the rundown in 225‘s blockbuster summer movie preview, with a look at the good, the bad and the stars in films including Alien: Covenant, Wonder Woman, Rough Night, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales and more.

Read the full story.