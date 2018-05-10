Tomorrow night, a gaggle of local artists and entrepreneurs will line the streets of Mid City for the 15th annual Hot Art Cool Nights event.

The art hop, presented by Mid City Merchants, aims to showcase artwork from up-and-coming and well-known artists, sculptors, painters, musicians, photographers and jewelry designers.

Artists such as Terri Dakmak, Thomas Wimberly and Jodie Kimball will have booths set up at participating bars, businesses and restaurants along the Mid City corridor. Check out a map of the route.

After meeting with local artists, attendees can snack on some of Baton Rouge’s best cuisine from Rocca Pizzeria, Gov’t Taco, Mestizo’s and Curbside Burgers, among others. Read our preview of all the new restaurants and food purveyors that will be participating this year (including White Star Market!).

Throughout the night, attendees can catch a free shuttle bus that stops throughout the route, or hop in a discounted Uber. Festival proceeds will help purchase public art for the Mid City area.

Hot Art Cool Nights takes over the Mid City neighborhood tomorrow, May 11, 6-10 p.m.