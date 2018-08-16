You know him from his days as the lead vocalist of massively successful rock band Staind, but Aaron Lewis wants you to know that he’s no one-trick pony. He has also enjoyed a successful solo career as a country artist. Tonight, you can see Lewis performing hits old and new at The Texas Club.

For those familiar with Lewis’ early work with Staind, you should know that his tone has changed quite a bit in recent years. As the frontman of Staind, Lewis often wrote about his struggles growing up, depression and isolation. Now, he seems to harbor a much more positive outlook on life, evident in the lyrics of his solo country work.

Lewis’ career in country music began in 2011 with the release of his Town Line EP. On its lead single, “Country Boy,” Lewis collaborated with prominent country artists George Jones, Charlie Daniels and Chris Young. Lewis followed up his EP with a full-length album, The Road in 2012.

He recently released his second album, Sinner, with the lead single “That Ain’t Country.” Country legend Willie Nelson is featured on the album’s title track.

Tickets for Aaron Lewis’ Aug. 16 performance at The Texas Club are $32 and can be purchased here. The Texas Club is at 456 N. Donmoor Ave.

Watch Lewis’ music video for his track “That Ain’t Country” below: