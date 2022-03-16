St. Patrick’s Day celebrations, REO Speedwagon, Michelangelo and more this weekend in Baton Rouge

Sing along with Baby Shark Live! Thursday

Baby Shark is making a splash in Baton Rouge with a one-of-a-kind concert experience this Thursday, March 17.

Baby Shark Live! will be coming to the Raising Cane’s River Center for the 2022 Splash Tour. This family-friendly concert will have everyone singing along. Catch the show before it swims away to the next city.

Baby Shark Live! begins at 6 p.m. Tickets are $25. The River Center is at 275 South River Road.

Experience the work of Michelangelo Friday

Take in the work of an iconic painter at the opening of “Michelangelo: A Different View” this Friday, March 18.

Head over to the Raising Cane’s River Center to see a different perspective of Michelangelo’s most iconic works. “Michelangelo: A Different View” brings observers recreations of Sistine Chapel paintings to see at an up-close distance.

The exhibition hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets, for $17.50, and can be purchased through Ticketmaster.

Party like it’s the 1980s Friday

Rock out with REO Speedwagon live at the Raising Cane’s River Center this Friday, March 18.

Jam out to chart toppers like “Can’t Fight This Feeling” and “Keep On Loving You.” You won’t want to miss these classic rock legends take the stage right here in Baton Rouge.

REO Speedwagon will take the stage at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $55 and can be purchased through Ticketmaster. The River Center is at 275 South River Road

Wear your green and get ready for a festive parade Saturday

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with the 35th annual Wearin’ of the Green St Patrick’s Day Parade this Saturday, March 19.

Get there early for a good spot and to cheer on runners of the Shamrock Run along the route before the parade rolls. Wear your green and get ready for a good time.

Like always, the parade rolls at 10 a.m. The 5K Shamrock Run precedes at 8 a.m. Find out more information about the parade here and read check out our guide on where to celebrate in the area.

