Geauxing green: Where to celebrate the 2022 Wearin’ of the Green Parade

Beauvoir Park

This outdoor venue is bringing live music entertainment with a post-parade bash. Beauvoir Park will have three bands playing after the parade as a part of its #SXSP Fest. Enjoy funk and rock music performed by local acts like The D’Lights and Captain Green with Jovin Webb. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased here. Beauvoir Park is at 2834 Greenwood Drive.

The Overpass Merchant

Overpass Merchant has a prime spot on the parade route. Get your spot and celebrate early with a parking lot party starting at 9 a.m. Fuel up for the long morning with freshly made breakfast burritos. Overpass Merchant is at 2904 Perkins Road.

Ivar’s

If you’re looking for time-honored spot to take in the festivities, head out to Ivar’s. Not only is this a great location to catch the parade, but Ivar’s will also host an after-party once the parade is finished rolling. Ivar’s Annual St. Paddy’s Day Extravaganza will have music from Geaux DJ, Pants Party, Jump School and Bad Habit. This bar will also be making thousands of free Jell-O shots for patrons. Tickets for the extravaganza start at $20. Ivar’s is at 2954 Perkins Road.

B-Unlimited

Feast on boiled crawfish and create your own T-shirt in the B-Stream mobile printing bus at this This T-shirt shop. You can choose from two adult T-shirt designs, and there’s even one for the kiddos. The store will also be open during the parade so you can shop while you wait or browse after the parade has passed. Find out more information about the party and see the shirt designs here. B-Unlimited is at 3033 Perkins Road, Suite A. (Editor’s note: 225 contributing writer Olivia Deffes is also employed by B-Unlimited LSU.)

Uncle Earl’s

Located right at the end of the parade route, Uncle Earl’s Bar is the place to be after parade hours. The annual after-party, Earlapalooza, is back with a huge lineup of musical guests. This year you can party with Nelly, Flo Rida, Parish County Line and more. Tickets start at $65 and can be purchased here. Uncle Earl’s Bar is at 3753 Perkins Road.

Other places open along the route for food and drinks

Garden District Coffee

2008 Perkins Road

Frankie’s Dawg House

2318 Cedardale Ave.

Schlittz & Giggles

2355 Ferndale Ave.

BLDG 5

2805 Kalurah St.

Kalurah Street Grill

2857 Kalurah St.

Duvic’s

2854 Kalurah St.

Chow Yum Phat

2363 Hollydale Ave.

DiGiulio Brothers Italian Cafe

2903 Perkins Road

Jimmy John’s

3043 Perkins Road

The Big Squeezy

3043 Perkins Road, Suite B

Rock-n-Sake

3043 Perkins Road, Suite A

Pinetta’s European Restaurant

3056 Perkins Road

Zippy’s

3155 Perkins Road

Parrain’s Seafood

3225 Perkins Road

Acme Oyster House

3535 Perkins Road

La Divina

3535 Perkins Road #360

Burgersmith

3613 Perkins Road

Rock N Roll Sushi

3627 Perkins Road, Building 2

PREVIOUS ARTICLE

NEXT ARTICLE