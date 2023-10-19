Sports heroes, recipes and youth poets: What to expect from this month’s Louisiana Book Festival

The Louisiana Book Festival is back this month with its reliably packed agenda of panels, vendors and activities aimed at readers of all ages. The popular event takes place on Saturday, Oct. 28, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in downtown Baton Rouge. Organizers expect it to attract 15,000 attendees. Ticketed events also take place on Friday, Oct. 27, including the annual Authors Party, as well as “WordShops” where writers can receive professional feedback on their work.

It’s the 19th year for the lauded festival, organized by the Louisiana Center for the Book, part of the State Library of Louisiana. It’s known for programming that gives writers and book lovers a chance to connect, says State Librarian Meg Placke.

“Our festival is not the biggest one out there, but it has a reputation for being the best because there is so much face-to-face interaction between authors and readers,” Placke says. “We have wonderful authors, and getting to see and speak to them is a big part of the festival.”

Last year’s festival was the first in-person gathering since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event was canceled in 2020 and held virtually in 2021.

Dozens of concurrent panel discussions will take place throughout the day addressing a broad variety of cultural and literary topics. These sessions will be held in meeting rooms in the State Capitol building and the Louisiana State Museum.

Outside, more than 100 exhibitors, including local and debut authors, literary organizations and retailers will host booths on the museum grounds. A large book tent hosted by Cavalier House Books will sell signed copies of books by this year’s featured authors. Local food trucks will also be available.

With so much on offer, it’s best to study the event grid to plan where to spend your time.

Here’s some of what you’ll find:

And the winner is…

The presentation of the Louisiana Writer Award to Maurice Carlos Ruffin at the opening ceremony. Ruffin’s first novel We Cast a Shadow, was a finalist for the PEN/Faulkner Award, and his collection of short stories, The Ones Who Don’t Say They Love You, was longlisted for the Story Prize and a finalist for the Ernest J. Gaines Award for Literary Excellence. The New Orleans author is a professor of creative writing at LSU.

Speaking their words

The return of the National Student Poets, a select group of youth poets from around the country who chose the Louisiana Book Festival among nationwide festivals to perform their work.

Something for the sports fans

A sports biographers panel that will discuss Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame inductees Skip Bertman, Dale Brown and Pat Brown Jr.

She saw stars

An author talk with Baton Rouge native and cancer survivor Hayley Arceneaux, whose book Wild Ride: From Childhood Cancer to Orbiting the Earth documents how she became the youngest American to orbit the earth.

Demo this recipe

A cooking demonstration tent featuring author Toya Boudy showcasing recipes from her Cooking for the Culture: Recipes and Stories from the Streets of New Orleans to the Table, Jason Smith, author of Lord Honey: Traditional Southern Recipes with a Country Bling Twist and other culinary writers.

Bring the kids

The festival is also known for its many children and young adult programs. The winners of the Louisiana Readers’ Choice Awards, which highlight children’s literature and young adult fiction, will be announced in a special session. The Young Readers Pavilion will feature balloon twisting, face painting and readings from Louisiana and award-winning authors. And life-size versions of children’s book author Mo Willem’s characters, Gerald the elephant and Piggie the pig, will be in front of the State Library every hour to greet kids and take pictures.

For more information, visit louisianabookfestival.org.