Pack your lunch and head to the Louisiana State Museum this Wednesday for a brief talk on a piece of Louisiana history that is under threat of substantial damage from climate change and the environment.

The “Disappearing History” talk highlights a unique problem faced by Fort Proctor, one of several forts built along Lake Borgne following the War of 1812. The fort, which was designed in 1856, had its construction halted by a hurricane and the start of the Civil War. Now, it stands as one of southern Louisiana’s grandest historical sites, though it is only accessible by water. Its future is uncertain as it is slowly being swallowed by the waters of Lake Borgne.

The lunchtime lecture will be given by LSU School of Architecture professor Ursula McClure, whose research in the area of coastal change has led her to investigate the unclear fate of Fort Proctor.

The presentation is one of many installments in the Louisiana State Museum’s ongoing Lunchtime Lagniappe series of “brown bag talks.” Each of these talks begins at noon and lasts for roughly 30 minutes, with time allotted for a short Q&A session after the program’s conclusion.

Wednesday’s installment of Lunchtime Lagniappe is at noon at the Capitol Park Museum. For information on hours and admission, visit the museum’s website. The museum is at 660 N. Fourth St.