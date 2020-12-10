It’s not too early to start campaigning for the 2021 Best of 225 Awards.

Today, 225 Dine releases an exclusive first look at next year’s award nomination categories and the voting schedule. You can find the full list of 2021 Best of 225 categories here, which includes a mix of new and recurring awards. And here’s the timeline for this year’s awards:

Jan. 6 to Feb. 10

Write-in nominations will be open at 225batonrouge.com/bestof225. On a fill-in-the-blank ballot, Capital Region residents can write in their own choices for the best local businesses and people. That’s right—you have the power to make your favorite spots in town eligible to win an award.

March 4 to April 8

Voting is live on our website. The people and businesses that received the most nominations in each category are the ones that will be listed on the final ballot. Yes, that means the ballot will be entirely determined by your top nominations, so be sure not to skip the nomination process next month!

Late June

We’ll announce this year’s winners with the release of our July 2021 issue of 225 magazine. Each year, we find a different way to celebrate the winners, whether it’s a Hot Off the Press launch party or a livestreamed award show. Be sure to subscribe to our upcoming e-newsletter, 225 Daily, for all the details on how we’ll honor next year’s winners.