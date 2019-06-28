Six Capital Region bike rides to try this summer—just in time for the bike share launch

For some Red Stick residents, the perfect summer evening bike ride might be a tranquil cruise along the levee with the sun setting against the Mississippi River. But others might be on the hunt for a trail with more rugged terrain that challenges them to pedal up steep hills and ride through bumpy woods. Whatever your preferences, every cycler needs a spot to take a rest or refuel from the ride. Here are some local trails worth riding, whether you’re new to biking or an avid cycler.
UNIVERSITY LAKE AND CITY PARK LAKE
Distance: about 4 miles around the University Lake; about 5.5 miles to connect City Park Lake and University Lake paths
Terrain: Paved
Where to park: BREC’s Milford Wampold Memorial Park; City-Brooks Community Park
Where to cool off: Water fountain, picnic area and restrooms at Wampold Memorial Park; water fountain near The Chapel; City-Brooks Community Park
Where to refuel: The Chimes, The Salad Shop; Zippy’s, Magpie Cafe, Frankie’s Dawg House, Schlittz & Giggles, Acme Oyster House, Crawfish on the Geaux, Yvette Marie’s or Zeeland Street
MISSISSIPPI RIVER LEVEE BIKE PATH
Distance: about 4.5 miles from Florida Street Riverfront Access to Farr Park on the finished portion; about 12.2 miles total from Florida Street to L’Auberge Casino & Hotel
Terrain: Paved, gravel
Where to park: Parking lot on Florida Street near the trailhead; under Interstate-10 Bridge near the South Boulevard trailhead; LSU Vet School near the Skip Bertman Drive trailhead; L’Auberge Casino & Hotel
Where to cool off: Riverfront Plaza; Skip Bertman Drive trailhead; LSU campus; Pointe-Marie
Where to refuel: Mimi’s Cafe, Pastime Restaurant & Lounge, Brickyard South, Tin Roof Brewing Co., or Nicholson Gateway spots like Frutta Bowls
COMITE RIVER PARK TRAIL
Distance: 5.5 miles
Terrain: Woods, hilly, some steep terrain
Where to park: Near the trailhead off Hooper Road
Where to cool off: Water fountain, restroom and picnic area at the trailhead
Where to refuel: Central City Steak & Seafood
HOOPER ROAD PARK TRAIL
Distance: Loops range from 1.4 to 5 miles
Terrain: Woods, some bluffs
Where to park: Near the trailhead at the end of Guynell Drive
Where to cool off: Water fountain and restrooms near the trailhead
Where to refuel: Central City Steak & Seafood
ST. FRANCISVILLE TO AUDUBSON STATE HISTORIC SITE
Distance: 28.5 miles
Terrain: Hilly, with some steep terrain, on a shared road
Where to park: Best Western in St. Francisville on LA 61
Where to cool off: Myrtles Plantation; Butler Greenwood Plantation; Locust Grove Historic Site; Rosedown Plantation State Historic Site; Audubon State Historic Site
Where to refuel: Audubon Market, The Francis Southern Table & Bar, Que Pasa or Magnolia Cafe
WEST FELICIANA PARISH SPORTS PARK BIKE TRAIL
Distance: 6.5 miles
Terrain: Woods, some terrain
Where to park: At the park on West Feliciana Parkway in St. Francisville
Where to cool off: Water fountains and restrooms at the park
Where to refuel: Sonny’s Pizza, Magnolia Cafe, Cafe Petra or The Francis Southern Table & Bar
BORROW A BIKE
There has been bike share buzz around town for years, but the bikes have arrived in Baton Rouge at last. In downtown, 17 bike share stations have been installed. Between 12 and 20 Gotcha bikes will be available to borrow at each hub. Installations are also planned on campus at LSU and Southern University, along with a few locations near the Perkins Road overpass area. Riders can pick a bike to borrow by scanning it with the Gotcha app. Bikes can be returned at any of the Gotcha stations. Membership prices vary, with a monthly membership priced around $10. Find locations and more information at ridegotcha.com.
Also on the horizon: Watch for the expansion of the Downtown Greenway, a pedestrian and biking corridor that will eventually connect downtown and the Mississippi River Levee Bike Path to Expressway Park and the LSU Lakes. Portions of the trail are complete on North Boulevard. More construction is slated to begin this summer and be finished by the end of the year.
This article was originally published in the July 2019 issue of 225 Magazine.
