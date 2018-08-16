The voices of seven African-Americans exploring their thoughts about the wellbeing of black people in America will be highlighted at the LSU Museum of Art tonight as New Venture Theatre performs excerpts from Hands Up: 7 Playwrights, 7 Testaments.

The performance will take place as part of the museum’s monthly Third Thursday series, in conjunction with its current art exhibit featuring the works of Carrie Mae Weems. The exhibit, titled The Usual Suspects, looks at stereotypes that associate African-Americans with criminal activity. Read our story on the exhibit here.

Commissioned by The New Black Fest, Hands Up: 7 Playwrights, 7 Testaments is a powerful set of monologues written by seven black playwrights in the wake of recent police shootings. Through the monologues, the playwrights aim to explore their feelings about a “culture of institutional profiling.”

New Venture Theatre first performed the work at LSU’s Shaver Theatre in July 2016, and was coincidentally in rehearsals when the Alton Sterling shooting happened. Read our story about that production here.

New Venture Theatre’s performance of Hands Up: 7 Playwrights, 7 Testaments will take place tonight at the LSU Museum of Art, 6-8 p.m. Admission is $10 for the general public and $5 for members. The museum is at 100 Lafayette St. Find out more here.

Check out the promo for the original New Venture Theatre production below: