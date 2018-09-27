If you haven’t had a chance to catch one of Baton Rouge Gallery’s Movies & Music on the Lawn events this summer, you have one more opportunity.

This Saturday, the gallery will screen the 1926 silent film Faust as local indie rock outfit Ship of Fools performs an original soundtrack to accompany it.

Considered by many to be one of the most influential films of all time, Faust is an interpretation of historic German writer and statesman Johann Wolfgang Goethe’s celebrated work of the same name. The classic tale follows the demon Mephisto, who wagers with God that he can corrupt a mortal man’s soul.

The last installment of Baton Rouge Gallery’s summer film and concert series will take place Saturday, Sept. 29, 8-10 p.m. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased here. Baton Rouge Gallery is at 1515 Dalrymple Drive in BREC’s City-Brooks Community Park.