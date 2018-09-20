Two of the Capital City’s hottest up-and-coming acts are taking the Mid City Ballroom stage this Friday.

Hydra Plane, a psychedelic fusion outfit formed in 2016, will bring its distinct blend of rock, jazz and funk styles to the show. If you haven’t yet seen the trio in action, be prepared for a heavily improvisational performance.

The trio recently released its sophomore full-length album, II. Read 225‘s write-up on the band and its new project here.

Quarx, a mainstay at local venues like Varsity Theatre and Spanish Moon, also implements features of numerous genres. Fusing elements of punk, blues and jazz, the group achieves what it calls “wholesale rock ‘n’ roll.”

Like Hydra Plane, Quarx’s live performances are living, breathing entities filled to the brim with improvisation and spur-of-the-moment ingenuity.

Tickets to the double-feature at Mid City Ballroom on Friday, Sept. 21, are $8 and can be purchased here. The show starts at 8 p.m. Mid City Ballroom is at 136 S. Acadian Thruway.

Watch Quarx perform its track “Otherside” at KLSU below: