Hot Art, Cool Nights, the spring arts festival involving 150 artists, returns to Baton Rouge’s Mid City on Friday, May 12, 6-10 p.m.
More than 40 business are participating in the event. Now in its 14th year, Hot Art, Cool Nights attracts thousands of people annually to Mid City galleries, restaurants and other businesses. The event spans from Jefferson Highway at Goodwood Boulevard to Government Street and 14th Street. Free shuttle transportation is available, as well as Uber discounts to help people see everything along the route.
The local artists who’ll be exhibiting work include painters, sculptors, jewelry makers and photographers. All original art purchases made during the event are not subject to city sales tax if the art is purchased within the Mid City cultural district. Musical performances are part of the event, too.
Hot Art, Cool Nights began by popular demand, says Liz Walker, the veteran Mid City merchant who owns the Elizabethan Gallery. The success of White Light Night, held each fall, inspired the event, which is held every spring during Mother’s Day weekend.
“If the public got its wish, we’d be doing this every month,” Walker says.
White Light Night and Hot Art, Cool Nights, despite similarities in mission and locale, are distinctly different events, she adds.
“Although we don’t get as many merchants participating in Hot Art, it’s every bit as large,” Walker says. “I prefer it because it takes place during daylight savings time, and we get a lot more families.”
There are other differences between the fall and spring festivals, Walker says.
“White Light Night brings people shopping for Christmas gifts,” she says. “Hot Art is not as hectic. It’s springtime, the weather is warmer. There’s more strolling along and interaction between the public and the artists.”
Participating businesses in Hot Art, Cool Nights
A-1 Air Conditioning
Aladdin’s Lamp Antiques
Atomic Pop Shop
Bistro Byronz
Brew Ha-Ha
Brew-Bachers
Caffery Gallery
Calandro’s Supermarket
Create Studios
Curbside Burgers
Cutrone’s Barber Shop
Elizabethan Gallery
ELS Landscape Architecture Studio
Everything Philly
Giraphic Prints
Happy Cajun Gallery
LES Federal Credit Union
Mo’s Art Supply
Monjunis Italian Café & Grocery
Mosaic Garden
Painting With a Twist
The Radio Bar
Red Stick Spice Company
Reginelli’s Pizzeria
Sabai Jewelry Gallery
Serop’s Express
Shopper’s Value Foods
Soiree
Studio C
Superior Grill & Bar
Sweet Leather
The Guru
The Market at Circa 1857
The Pink Elephant Antiques
Time Warp Boutique
Twine
Whitney Bank
Williamsburg Senior Living Community
Yoga Path
Yvette Marie’s Café
Victoria’s Toy Station
Proceeds from Hot Art, Cool Nights will help purchase public art for the Mid City area. For more information, visit facebook.com/midcitymerchants, our check out 225 Dine‘s food guide to Hot Art, Cool Nights.
There are no comments. Click to add your thoughts!