Atomic Pop Shop is one of the vendors participating in Friday's Hot Art, Cool Nights. File Photo by Allie Appel

Hot Art, Cool Nights, the spring arts festival involving 150 artists, returns to Baton Rouge’s Mid City on Friday, May 12, 6-10 p.m.

More than 40 business are participating in the event. Now in its 14th year, Hot Art, Cool Nights attracts thousands of people annually to Mid City galleries, restaurants and other businesses. The event spans from Jefferson Highway at Goodwood Boulevard to Government Street and 14th Street. Free shuttle transportation is available, as well as Uber discounts to help people see everything along the route.

The local artists who’ll be exhibiting work include painters, sculptors, jewelry makers and photographers. All original art purchases made during the event are not subject to city sales tax if the art is purchased within the Mid City cultural district. Musical performances are part of the event, too.

Hot Art, Cool Nights began by popular demand, says Liz Walker, the veteran Mid City merchant who owns the Elizabethan Gallery. The success of White Light Night, held each fall, inspired the event, which is held every spring during Mother’s Day weekend.

“If the public got its wish, we’d be doing this every month,” Walker says.

White Light Night and Hot Art, Cool Nights, despite similarities in mission and locale, are distinctly different events, she adds.

“Although we don’t get as many merchants participating in Hot Art, it’s every bit as large,” Walker says. “I prefer it because it takes place during daylight savings time, and we get a lot more families.”

There are other differences between the fall and spring festivals, Walker says.

“White Light Night brings people shopping for Christmas gifts,” she says. “Hot Art is not as hectic. It’s springtime, the weather is warmer. There’s more strolling along and interaction between the public and the artists.”

Participating businesses in Hot Art, Cool Nights

A-1 Air Conditioning

Aladdin’s Lamp Antiques

Atomic Pop Shop

Bistro Byronz

Brew Ha-Ha

Brew-Bachers

Caffery Gallery

Calandro’s Supermarket

Create Studios

Curbside Burgers

Cutrone’s Barber Shop

Elizabethan Gallery

ELS Landscape Architecture Studio

Everything Philly

Giraphic Prints

Happy Cajun Gallery

LES Federal Credit Union

Mo’s Art Supply

Monjunis Italian Café & Grocery

Mosaic Garden

Painting With a Twist

The Radio Bar

Red Stick Spice Company

Reginelli’s Pizzeria

Sabai Jewelry Gallery

Serop’s Express

Shopper’s Value Foods

Soiree

Studio C

Superior Grill & Bar

Sweet Leather

The Guru

The Market at Circa 1857

The Pink Elephant Antiques

Time Warp Boutique

Twine

Whitney Bank

Williamsburg Senior Living Community

Yoga Path

Yvette Marie’s Café

Victoria’s Toy Station

Proceeds from Hot Art, Cool Nights will help purchase public art for the Mid City area. For more information, visit facebook.com/midcitymerchants, our check out 225 Dine‘s food guide to Hot Art, Cool Nights.