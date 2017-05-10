The scene in front of the Radio Bar during the 2016 Hot Art, Cool Nights event. File photo by Miriam Buckner

Art and food lovers: Mark your calendars. Mid City Merchants is hosting its 14th annual art festival, Hot Art, Cool Nights, May 12, 6-10 p.m.

While strolling along Government and Jefferson streets, festival-goers can browse local shops and art vendors and listen to live music from the likes of Matt Lanius, Ship of Fools and Bonfire.

Also along the festival route, restaurants such as Bistro Byronz, Brew Ha-Ha!, Curbside Burgers and Monjunis will be serving plenty of food at the event.

Mid City Merchants committee member Liz Walker recommends attendees grab a brochure upon arrival and see where vendors are in relation to restaurants. Walker says it’s almost impossible to browse through all of the vendors and have time to eat within the four hours.

A total of 45 vendors will be participating, and about 150 artists will showcase their work through paintings, sculptures, jewelry, stained glass, dolls, wood work and other mediums, Walker says.

To get around the art hop, attendees have access to free shuttle services and two free Uber rides using the event’s code posted on the Facebook event page.

See below for the full list of participating restaurants and food vendors that released event information as of press time:

• Bistro Byronz‘s parking lot will be overtaken by live music, artists and a bar with drink specials.

• Brew Ha-Ha! will be serving up a wide variety of flavors of its famous cake balls.

• Brew-Bacher’s will offer shrimp cocktails and sandwich trays with muffulettas, ham and cheese, and turkey and avocado sandwiches.

• Calandro’s Supermarket and Curbside Burgers will have more than 10 artists, a stage with live music, and food, wine and beer tastings in the parking lot. Curbside will be serving its burgers and shakes.

• Culinary Productions will be set up at the Mid City Makers Market on 541 South Eugene St. to offer small plates, sides and desserts to shoppers.

• Everything Philly will host a performance by The Michael Foster Project, Branden Lewis will have art on display and the restaurant will serve Ice & Funnel Cakes.

• Gov’t Taco hosts a taco pop-up at Slash Creative with BaristaJaz espresso.

• The Market at Circa 1857 and Yvette Marie’s Cafe will offer hors d’oeuvres and drinks, plus lots of live music and art.

• Monjunis will open a second bar on its patio, where guests can listen to live music, try samples of the restaurant’s pasta and sauces, and enjoy drink specials.

• The Radio Bar will be the stage for choreographed performances by Brian Watson’s Hip Hop Dance Collaboration from 6-8 p.m.

• Red Stick Spice Company will offer food tastings, music and local art by Meadowlark Artistry.

• Reginell’s Pizzeria will offer its popular pizzas and photography by Maggy Marsh.

• Serop’s Express will be serving its fast-casual Greek and Lebaneses food.

• Superior Grill will offer live music on the patio by the band Louisiana and watercolor works by Terri Dakmak.

• Twine will offer food tasting, wine tastings with Lirette Selections and live music.

Find more information on the event at midcitymerchants.org.

Cynthea Corfah contributed to this report.