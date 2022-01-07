Routine Reveal: How Elena Keegan, veteran yoga instructor and Spiro inventor, stays healthy

Several years ago, the back-to-back deaths of Elena Keegan’s father and brother due to cardiac arrest inspired her to dedicate her life to wellness. As it turned out, that meant both personally and professionally. Once a Spanish teacher, Keegan adopted the practice of yoga, becoming an instructor and founding Baton Rouge Yoga Company, which specializes in bringing onsite instruction to local businesses. She also works as the Region II coordinator for the state’s Well Ahead program, and she recently invented a new fitness product that encourages quick and easy stretching. Her Spiro stretching tool, a lightweight and portable board, can help both athletes as well as less active people successfully stretch lots of different muscle groups, she says.

“Stretching just 10 minutes a day, especially when combined with deep breathing, is such a great way of increasing flexibility, reducing stress and improving mobility,” says Keegan, mother of three adult daughters. “It’s so easy, and it makes such a big difference.”

Keegan says she relishes teaching others about healthy living, and she walks the walk herself. Here’s a window into Keegan’s personal routine. spirostretch.com