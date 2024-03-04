Jump into the spring season with live music in Baton Rouge. Local outdoor concerts and festivals take the Capital City by storm this time of year.

Find yourself in lively and laid-back crowds enjoying tunes from local and big-name artists. Whether you are a concert-going veteran or just breaking into the scene, there are plenty of ways to get your groove on almost every week this spring. Friends, lawn chairs and good vibes are recommended.

What’s your favorite springtime music series? Let us know by emailing [email protected].

Live on Pointe

Pointe-Marie, 14200 River Road

Kick back and kick off this spring season of concerts at Pointe-Marie. The neighborhood’s free monthly series started last weekend, on March 1, with ’70s classics from The Lee Serio Band—but there’s more in store. The Allison Collins Band is slated to perform April 27, and another live music event (with a yet-to-be-announced band) is in the works for May 11. Attendees can expect food trucks, specialty drinks and a full bar to enjoy during the concerts. Find more information here.

Rock N Rowe

Perkins Rowe, 10202 Perkins Rowe

Rock N Rowe is back for the spring season. Starting March 7, music lovers can head to Town Square at Perkins Rowe and rock out every Thursday night until April 25. Many great local artists, such as The Michael Foster Project and Na Na Sha, will be performing this season. Be sure to bring your blankets, lawn chairs and dancing shoes. Find the full lineup and more information about the free concert series here.

Sunday in the Park

Shaw Center for the Arts Plaza, 100 Lafayette St.

The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge is hosting its Sunday in the Park series every Sunday in April. Starting April 7 from 2-5 p.m., immerse yourself in live music and celebrate artists from all over The Boot. Next month’s series features artists like Shawn Williams and Gerard Delafose & the Zydeco Gators. Find more information and check out the full lineup here.

Soulful Sunday

Beauvoir Park, 2834 Greenwood Drive

Chill in the Perkins Road Overpass District on Sundays this springtime at Beauvoir Park. This hidden-gem music spot is set to bring back its outdoor music series. Tickets cost $10 (kids enter for free), and food and drink from Chow Yum will be available to purchase on-site. The recurring series kicks off April 7 with country singer Taylor Hunnicutt from 3-5 p.m. Young artists from Baton Rouge Music Studios are set to open for the Alabama-based artist starting at 2 p.m. Find Beauvoir Park on Instagram for more information and updates.

Live After Five

North Boulevard Town Square at Galvez Plaza

One of Baton Rouge’s favorite music series is hitting downtown again this spring. Live After Five gets Baton Rouge hyped on Friday nights in April and May with its lineup of regional artists and businesses to browse. Starting April 12, catch Groovy 7, Kenny Neal, Original Pinettes Brass Band and more for free. Find more information and the full lineup here.