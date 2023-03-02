Cheap Trick, lots of family-friendly events and more this weekend in Baton Rouge

Spend the evening with sloths on Friday

Tin Roof Brewing Company and Barn Hill Preserve are hosting Family Friday on March 3.

Tin Roof holds a Family Friday event on the first Friday of each month. This month, the brewery got sloths involved. There will be a bounce house, cotton candy, face painting, balloon animals, live music and of course, a visit from Barn Hill’s sloths.

The event is free to attend and kicks off at 5 p.m. at 1624 Wyoming St.

See Cheap Trick on Friday

L’Auberge Casino & Hotel is hosting Cheap Trick on Friday, March 3.

Rock out to this band that has been beloved around the globe since 1974. Its unparalleled streak of classic tunes include: “He’s A Whore,” “California Man,” “Dream Police,” “Surrender” and “I Want You To Want Me.” Catch the group while you can, as they won’t be back in the state until Sept. 17 for a performance at L’Auberge in Lake Charles.

Tickets range from $50 to $150. Showtime begins at 8 p.m. in the L’Auberge Event Center at 777 L’Auberge Ave.

Join a women’s wellness day on Saturday

The Pennington Biomedical Research Center and Foundation is hosting its 23rd Annual Wellness Day for Women on Saturday, March 4.

The day will focus on mind and body wellness. Participants are encouraged to dress casually for the 1-mile walk around the lake. Health screenings, outdoor fitness stations, an entry-level Tai Chi class, educational talks and a hands on CPR demonstration will all fill this day supporting women during Women’s History Month. A to-go boxed lunch will be available for all participants.

Registration is free. The event is from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the C. B. Pennington Jr. Conference Center at 6400 Perkins Road.

Run a half marathon on Saturday

Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Health is hosting its annual Amazing Half Marathon on Saturday, March 4.

There’s been a change of course this year—no more running uphill! The run begins in downtown Baton Rouge and winds through business districts, old Baton Rouge neighborhoods, the LSU Lakes systems and returns to downtown with a straight shot to the finish line. Several runs will be offered, including a half marathon, 5K and a 1-mile family run.

Registration ranges from $25-$120. The half marathon begins at 7 a.m. and the 5K and family run both begin at 7:30 a.m. It is at North Boulevard Town Square at 222 North Blvd.

Join a family-friendly event on Saturday

The Baton Rouge Zoo and Perkins Rowe have teamed up again to host Wild Day at the Rowe on Saturday, March 4.

The event will include ambassador animals from the Baton Rouge Zoo, live music, children’s activities, arts and crafts with Baton Rouge Family Fun, face painting, games and more. Participants will have a chance to learn more about the ambassador animals and take photos with them in the Great Hall. A zoo representative will host four different live presentations with these animals.

The event is free and open to the public. It is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 10001 Perkins Rowe.

Attend a Spring Gala on Saturday

Friends of the Louisiana State Archives is hosting its Spring Gala: Written in the Stars on Saturday, March 4.

The classy evening will host music entertainment by Stormy the band, art exhibits, telescope viewings by Baton Rouge Astronomical Society, live painting by Jessica Stuntz, a theatrical performance featuring OperaCréole and an art show featuring the Louisiana Watercolor Society. Hors d’oeuvres and cocktails by Sugarfield Spirits distillery will be served. Guests are encouraged to wear semi-formal attire and admission is open to the public for those 21 and older.

Tickets range from $50-$75. The gala is from 6-9 p.m. at Louisiana State Archives at 3851 Essen Lane.